Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Read our latest print!
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Boca House of Representatives fails to meet required transparency standards

The Boca House of Representatives leadership failed by not posting meeting minutes and agendas for fall 2024 through spring 2025 semesters, violating legal and constitutional requirements.
Categories:
Jada Strayer
Boca House of Representatives in a Sept. 12 meeting in the House Chambers room at Boca Raton Student Union.
Jada Strayer, Political Reporter
September 16, 2025

After two semesters of missing records, Florida Atlantic University’s Boca House of Representatives leadership uploaded its meeting minutes on Sept. 8, only after repeated inquiries from the University Press. The House’s meeting agendas, however, remain missing. 

The House’s failure to upload agendas and minutes for fall 2024 and spring 2025 violated both the FAU Student Government Constitution and Florida’s Sunshine Law, which require such records to be made public. Andrew Moreira, FAU’s assistant director of student government advising and operations, acknowledged the backlog of records in a Sept. 4 email, stating there was improper guidance or training regarding uploading documents in a timely manner. 

Moreira stated that he has recently updated the SG training courses to provide clearer guidance on uploading documentation and meeting management practices. Moreira added in his Sept. 4 email that the 2024-25 legislative folder would be updated by the following day. When the minutes still had not been posted, the University Press followed up with Moreira on Sept. 8, four days past the deadline he had set.

Boca House officials uploaded the documentation shortly after the request; one example is the minutes for the meeting on Oct. 11, 2024, posted nearly 11 months later. Under Florida’s Sunshine Law, public boards, including student government bodies at public universities, must make meeting records and official actions open and accessible to the public. The Sunshine law requires agendas to be posted at least seven days before each meeting, and the minutes are to be “promptly recorded.”

The FAU Student Government Constitution also upholds these standards of openness, and there is a requirement for officials to upload documents on platforms such as Owl Central. Butch Oxendine, founder and executive director of the American Student Government Association, told the University Press that posting the public documents is the bare minimum and leaves students in the dark about SG proceedings.

“Student Government should be transparent, whether it’s the law or not,” Oxendine said, explaining that posting the documents shows transparency to the public that no shenanigans are going on.

According to Oxendine, ASGA gave FAU’s SG a “C” grading overall and a “D+” for its website in June 2025. Oxendine explained that the “D+” is based on ASGA’s website content evaluation scoring template, which grades the web presence of every SG in the nation.

Oxendine stated that a score like that is “terrible for a school” and “should be much, much higher.” The 2025 grades marked a decline from 2022-23, when FAU’s SG received a “C+” overall and for its website. In a Sept. 15 email, Oxendine reported these grades and noted that ASGA aims to grade every SG annually but cannot always review all 4,301 institutions nationwide. 

The SG Administrative and General Statutes specify that the minutes of any meeting must be recorded and made available to the public. The Boca Raton Student Government Statutes state that the House Secretary, or a person chosen by the Speaker of the House, is responsible for recording the minutes at each meeting.

Speaker of the House Elijah Roberson said in an Aug. 29 email that the backlog of missing records fell to former Speaker Pro Tempore Alex Mojica, who had been tasked with handling minutes in the absence of a Secretary. In the email, Roberson said the minutes from the past will be uploaded under the “great new leadership of the House.” 

“I did not know I had to upload the minutes to Owl Central when I was Speaker Pro Tempore,” said Mojica, when asked about the missing records in an Aug. 30 email. In a Sept. 8 email, Speaker Pro Tempore Nick Special confirmed the records had been fixed based on what Mojica had submitted and were now available on Owl Central.  

According to Boca Raton Student Government Statutes, the Speaker is responsible for submitting electronic copies of approved meeting agendas to the Student Government Webmaster for inclusion on the SG website. The University Press emailed Roberson on Sept. 15 about the missing agendas, but he did not respond, and the agendas remained unavailable at the time of publication.

Oxendine emphasized that SG should operate openly in all their actions. He said posting agendas before upcoming meetings and meeting minutes after meetings is a matter of professionalism. 

“It says everybody can look and see that you’re not abusing your authority or wasting money. So they got to abide by the law; it’s just that simple,” Oxendine elaborated. “Post the information that’s required; back-post it, it doesn’t take long. The benefit of the web is that it doesn’t cost to add this stuff.”

Jada Strayer is the Political Reporter for the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or contact her on Instagram @jadastrayer for information regarding this or other stories.

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Student Government
Headshot of SG President Darsham Gonzalez during an executive interview with the University Press on Aug. 22.
The face of FAU students: Q&A with SG President Darsham Gonzalez
Student Government Elections Take Place Feb 25. and Feb. 26
Voter’s guide to FAU’s student government candidates
SG Senate Meeting: SG tables a funding bill for a new footbridge in Eswatini and appoints three new members
SG Senate Meeting: SG tables a funding bill for a new footbridge in Eswatini and appoints three new members
Photo of bikes and scooters parked at a bike stop outside Heritage Park Towers.
Student Government explores solutions for scooter storage, campus dining sustainability
Members of the Boca House of Representatives at the meeting on Oct. 18.
Low representative turnout prevents SG Boca House from passing new bills
Nine of the 12 Florida university student body presidents on the FSA Board of Directors in Washington D.C. in March 2024 (Photo/Dalia Calvillo, LinkedIn).
Florida Student Association (FSA): How student body presidents make Florida legislators listen
More in Top Stories
Photo courtesy of Kate Polak, Florida Atlantic University English professor.
FAU professor claims First Amendment rights violated over social media leave
Florida Supreme Court Justice Renetha Francis (left) and FAU President Adam Hasner (right) speaking on stage during Florida Atlantic's Constitution Day event on Sept. 15.
Florida Supreme Court Justice Renatha Francis visits FAU for Constitution Day event
FAU’s Division III hockey team huddles around the net for pregame talk on September 12, 2025 against the University of Miami.
FAU Hockey: Overview of the Division III team’s upcoming season
Florida Atlantic University art history professor Karen Leader spoke to a group of protesters at an anti-ICE demonstration Sept. 5 on the Boca Raton campus.
FAU investigates professor Karen Leader over comments on the late Charlie Kirk
Tight end Reid Mikeska tackling an FIU football player at Pitbull Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025, during the 2025 Shula Bowl.
Football: FIU snaps Florida Atlantic’s seven-game Shula Bowl winning streak, 38-28
A list of Florida Atlantic's 2025 Hall of Fame Inductees.
Eight Owls honored in FAU’s 2025 Hall of Fame list of inductees
About the Contributor
Jada Strayer
Jada Strayer, Political Reporter
Jada is a senior majoring in communication studies with a minor in public relations and political communication. She’s passionate about broadcast journalism and hopes to work as an on-air reporter or anchor, combining her love for storytelling with her interest in current events. When she’s not writing or reporting, she enjoys exploring new ways to tell stories and hopes to bring clarity and connection to the communities she covers. 