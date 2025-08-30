Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

Football: Maryland defeats the Owls in season opener, 39-7

The Owls look to bounce back next weekend after their first loss of the season versus Big 10 opponent, the Maryland Terrapins. Turnovers and penalties contribute to FAU’s season-opening setback in College Park.
Florida Atlantic football completing a tackle in their season-opener versus Maryland.
Savannah Korb, Contributing Writer
August 30, 2025

Florida Atlantic football (0-1) could not secure its first win of the season against the University of Maryland Terrapins (1-0) in Zachary Kittley’s first game as head coach for the Owls. Maryland extended their season-opening winning streak to 14 with a one-sided match on offense and defense.

A defensive master performance and a spectacular freshman breakout game defined Maryland’s season opener. The Terrapins scored early with a pick-six by Daniel Wingate and a safety from Sidney Stewart. The Terrapins kept this momentum with a second-quarter touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Malik Washington

Meanwhile, the Maryland defense kept shutting the Owls down and ended the game with six interceptions, the most in a Maryland football game since 1998. Maryland’s performance set the tone in a 39–7 win over Florida Atlantic.

Washington finished his first game with 27/43 passing for 258 yards and three TDs, all within the second quarter. His main receiving threats included Shaleak Knotts, with a game-leading four receptions for a team-leading 82 yards and a touchdown. 

Tight end Dorian Fleming had had six receptions and a touchdown. Tennessee transfer Kaleb Webb added a highlight 29-yard TD reception that widened the margin before the half.

FAU’s lone highlight came in the opening quarter, when new Western Kentucky transfer quarterback Caden Veltkamp connected with Asaad Waseem for his first collegiate touchdown, to even the score at 7-7. 

“It felt good. It was my first collegiate start, my first plays as receiver,” Waseem said. “We all have a lot to work on, but this is our first game with a new head coach and a new O.C. It’s only going to get better going forward.”

From there, however, turnovers quickly put the Owls in a hole. Veltkamp completed 24/39 passes for 187 yards with one touchdown but was picked off four times. Burton finished with three catches for 62 yards, while Easton Messer paced the team with 13/78 yards. 

On the ground, running back Gemari Sands managed 42 rushing yards as FAU ended with only 39 total rushing yards. Kittley complimented his defense for keeping the Owls competitive in a game.

“We didn’t quit; we were in some bad situations there. Hats off to Maryland; very good football players there,” Kittley said. “A few positives, I thought our defense really came up big today. They gave a million chances to get back in the game on offense, and we just couldn’t move the needle offensively.”

FAU will look to clinch a victory when they return home to Flagler Credit Union Stadium, to take on Florida A&M on Saturday, Sept. 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Savannah Korb is a Contributing Writer for the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @savannah_k2 for more information on this and other stories.

