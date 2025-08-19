FAU kicks off semester with Dunkin’ opening after delays

After consistent delays, Florida Atlantic University has officially opened the doors of the new Dunkin’ storefront near the S.E. Wimberly Library on Monday, just in time for the first day of class for the fall semester.

FAU students have been eagerly waiting for the completion of this project since the announcement of its original projected opening date for January of this year. In a recent University Press article, the delays were caused by the decision to install kiosks for self-ordering, which has now been resolved.

“I’ve been waiting for this Dunkin’ since I graduated last semester, and when I came for my grad school interview, they were still working on it,” said Avani Pawaroo, a clinical rehabilitation graduate student. “Now that I’ve seen it, I love it. I think it’s a great addition.”

Before the new Dunkin’ location, a former Chick-fil-A fast food restaurant occupied the spot, but university officials decided to move it to the Breezeway Food Court for expansion purposes. According to a 2024 University Press article, the spot stayed vacant a year after the Chick-fil-A relocation.

FAU decided to move the Dunkin’ from the first floor of the S.E. Wimberly for accessibility. In an email by a Florida Atlantic Business Services spokesperson, officials chose to move the Dunkin’ in order to be able to offer a full-service menu in an accessible location that served faculty, staff, students, and also off-campus visitors.

Previously, the library location was only accessible through the use of Owl Cards, but the new spot can easily be found and takes all payment methods, from dining dollars to cash. Many FAU students have been awaiting the opening of the new location, and most express positive sentiments about its accessibility.

“I used to go to the Einstein Bros, but Dunkin’ has the better coffee … and it’s by the library, so I can study and get coffee at the same time,” said Ridgwana Vincent, a health science major.

Warfield Alexandre, an accounting graduate student, shares the same sentiments that the location is convenient, as it is also by two major parking areas: Parking Garage One and Parking Lot 20.

“It’s one of the best things the campus can do. Dunkin’ is very inexpensive,” said Alexandre.

Kaii Thompson is the Culture Reporter for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected].