Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Read our latest print!
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

FAU kicks off semester with Dunkin’ opening after delays

After months of delay, the construction of the new Dunkin’ near the S.E. Wimberly Library has been completed, with its opening just in time for the fall semester.
Categories:
Kaii Thompson
The interior of the new Dunkin’, located near the S.E. Wimberly Library.
Kaii Thompson, Culture Reporter
August 19, 2025

After consistent delays, Florida Atlantic University has officially opened the doors of the new Dunkin’ storefront near the S.E. Wimberly Library on Monday, just in time for the first day of class for the fall semester. 

FAU students have been eagerly waiting for the completion of this project since the announcement of its original projected opening date for January of this year. In a recent University Press article, the delays were caused by the decision to install kiosks for self-ordering, which has now been resolved. 

“I’ve been waiting for this Dunkin’ since I graduated last semester, and when I came for my grad school interview, they were still working on it,” said Avani Pawaroo, a clinical rehabilitation graduate student. “Now that I’ve seen it, I love it. I think it’s a great addition.”

Before the new Dunkin’ location, a former Chick-fil-A fast food restaurant occupied the spot, but university officials decided to move it to the Breezeway Food Court for expansion purposes. According to a 2024 University Press article, the spot stayed vacant a year after the Chick-fil-A relocation.

Dunkin’ sign outside the storefront. (Ariq Masud)

FAU decided to move the Dunkin’ from the first floor of the S.E. Wimberly for accessibility. In an email by a Florida Atlantic Business Services spokesperson, officials chose to move the Dunkin’ in order to be able to offer a full-service menu in an accessible location that served faculty, staff, students, and also off-campus visitors. 

Previously, the library location was only accessible through the use of Owl Cards, but the new spot can easily be found and takes all payment methods, from dining dollars to cash. Many FAU students have been awaiting the opening of the new location, and most express positive sentiments about its accessibility.

“I used to go to the Einstein Bros, but Dunkin’ has the better coffee … and it’s by the library, so I can study and get coffee at the same time,” said Ridgwana Vincent, a health science major. 

Warfield Alexandre, an accounting graduate student, shares the same sentiments that the location is convenient, as it is also by two major parking areas: Parking Garage One and Parking Lot 20. 

“It’s one of the best things the campus can do. Dunkin’ is very inexpensive,” said Alexandre.   

Kaii Thompson is the Culture Reporter for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected].

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Student Government logo. Photo courtesy of SG.
Boca House rep criticized LGBTQ+ leader’s appointment
FAU students protest the 287(g) agreement on the Boca Raton campus on April 16.
FAU police officially partner with ICE under 287(g) agreement
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking at the press conference at FAU’s Boca Raton campus on June 26.
DeSantis makes surprise visit to FAU, launches new higher ed accreditor
FAMU protestors after the June 18 Board of Governors meeting outside FAU's Boca Raton Live Oak Pavilion.
FAMU community decries Marva Johnson’s appointment as president at FAU campus
The Quilts of Valor Foundation honored a group of veterans with a "Quilt of Valor" during FAU’s National Women Veterans Recognition Day event.
Voices of valor: FAU honors women veterans in event of remembrance
People walked down what was once called Diversity Way in 2018.
Goodbye Diversity Way: FAU renames walkway 'Opportunity Way'
More in Top Stories
Editor’s Letter: Apology for spoiling ‘Love Island USA’ finale
Editor’s Letter: Apology for spoiling ‘Love Island USA’ finale
Headshot of Michael Cook.
Editor’s Letter: EIC Michael Cook hits reset, explains why the press matters
The flyer for the 2025 Bonfire Music Fest headliner Sexyy Red. Courtesy of FAU’s Program Board Instagram.
Rapper Sexyy Red to headline FAU’s 2025 Bonfire Music Fest
Antonia “Toni” Laites poses after making history as the first American to win Love Island UK. Photo courtesy of the show’s official Instagram.
FAU alumna Antonia Laites makes history as Love Island UK’s first American winner
The logo for the Love Island TV show on the smartphone screen. Photo courtesy to Ascannio/Adobe Stock.
From FAU to the TV screen: Alumnus Nicolas Vansteenberghe runner-up on 'Love Island USA' Season 7
Alijah Marin (left) and Johnell Davis (right) celebrate their win versus Fairleigh Dickinson University (FDU) in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
Men’s basketball: One FAU alumnus drafted, two others sign with NBA teams
About the Contributors
Kaii Thompson
Kaii Thompson, Culture Reporter
Kaii is a junior majoring in marketing with a concentration in advertising. She has been passionate about writing from a young age. She likes reading magazines, tuning into the radio and watching news shows. With a love for storytelling, Kaii plans to pursue a future in fashion journalism, where she can write for accredited magazines, exploring the history and symbolism behind fashion.
Ariq Masud
Ariq Masud, Lead Photographer
Ariq Masud is a senior majoring in health administration with a minor in healthcare information systems. While his academic path is rooted in healthcare, his creative passion shines through in photography. Ariq currently serves as a photographer for the Asian Student Union. His work blends technical skill with an eye for storytelling, turning fleeting moments into lasting memories.