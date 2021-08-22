University Dietitians on Healthy Habits

Healthy eating strengthens people’s muscles and bones, boosts immunity, and may even cause people to live longer, according to the CDC.

As students move onto campus this semester, Student Health Services wants to help students utilize the resources FAU offers to maintain a healthy diet.

“The beautiful thing about being a young adult is that you have more time to establish a foundation of balanced eating habits to encourage longevity and health prosperity,” registered dietitian at Student Health Services Noah Warren said.

