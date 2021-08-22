Menu
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
Graphic+by+Marcy+Wilder+with+illustrations+by+Michelle+Rodriguez-Gonzalez.+

Graphic by Marcy Wilder with illustrations by Michelle Rodriguez-Gonzalez.

University Dietitians on Healthy Habits

Student Health Services offers one-on-one consultations with a dietitian to help students create a plan to live a healthy life.

Kendall Little, Managing Editor

August 22, 2021

Healthy eating strengthens people’s muscles and bones, boosts immunity, and may even cause people to live longer, according to the CDC.

As students move onto campus this semester, Student Health Services wants to help students utilize the resources FAU offers to maintain a healthy diet.

“The beautiful thing about being a young adult is that you have more time to establish a foundation of balanced eating habits to encourage longevity and health prosperity,” registered dietitian at Student Health Services Noah Warren said.

> Continue reading about healthy habits.

Leave a Comment

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




UNIVERSITY PRESS • Copyright 2021 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in