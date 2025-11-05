Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Read our latest print!
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Softball: FAU set to compete in Clearwater Invitational

The Owls join 15 other programs, including 12 teams that were in the NCAA Division I Softball Tournament.
Categories:
FAU Athletics
Third base Jesiana Mora in the Gainesville Regional game against Georgia Tech on May 16, 2025 at Katie Seashole Presley Stadium.
Maddox Greenberg, Contributing Writer
November 5, 2025

Florida Atlantic softball is participating in the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational, along with 15 other programs, as announced in a schedule released on Wednesday afternoon; the team received its initial invitation on February 17. 

The Clearwater Invitational starts on February 12 next year at Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, FL. The complex has up to nine separate fields, with fields one, three, eight & nine hosting the Invitational.

The other programs invited are Duke, Florida State, Georgia, James Madison University, Louisiana State University, Missouri, North Carolina State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, University of Central Florida, and the University of California at Los Angeles.

FAU is set to play against Texas Tech and Florida State on day two of the Invitational, Tennessee and Missouri on day three, and James Madison on day four.

Texas Tech finished last season 54-14 and fell to Texas in the third game of the Women’s College World Series. The Red Raiders won their first-ever Big 12 regular-season and tournament titles in program history.

Florida State went 49-12 last season, falling to Texas Tech in the Super Regionals of the Women’s College World Series. 

Tennessee fell in the semifinals to Texas in the Women’s College World Series following a 47-17 record. Texas would go on to win the Women’s College World Series.

Missouri went 25-31 last season, an off-year from the 2024 season when they finished 48-18, losing to Ole Miss in the first round of the SEC Softball Tournament.

James Madison finished 28-26 last season, losing to Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Championship.

Last season, FAU finished 45-12, 23-4 in the American Conference under second-year head coach Jordan Clark. 

The Owls lost to the University of North Texas as the No. 1 seed in the semifinals of the American Championship Tournament. Then they fell to the University of Florida and Mercer University in the Gainesville Regional in the opening round of the NCAA Division I Softball Tournament. Last season was the Owls’ second-straight appearance in the Tournament, falling in the Gainesville Regional both times.

Maddox Greenberg is a Contributing Writer at the University Press. Email him at [email protected] or DM him through Instagram @maddoxblade04 or Twitter (X) @MaddoxGreenberg for more information regarding this or other stories.

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Softball
Ciara Gibson holding up a “W” hand sign in celebration of FAU's win at the Gainesville Regional vs. Georgia Tech.
Softball: FAU wins first regional game in nine years
FAU infield Jesiana Mora up to bat while her teammates cheer her on.
Softball: FAU falls short against UCF 3-0
Outfielder Kylie Hammonds smiling before FAU’s game versus FIU.
Swinging for success: A preview of FAU softball’s 2024-25 conference schedule
FAU softball hitting during the Joan Joyce Classic.
Softball: FAU goes 3-2 in the Joan Joyce Classic
Catcher Chloe Yeatts high fiving her teammates to start the FAU vs Ole Miss game in the Paradise Classic.
Softball: Owls ranked No. 19 in Softball America poll
Sophomore pitcher Ainsley Lambery high-fiving fans after their win versus Clemson in their third-annual Paradise Classic tournament
Softball: The Owls take home two more wins at the Paradise Classic
More in Sports
Florida Atlantic’s women’s basketball team high-fiving after a big play in their season opener against Florida Memorial University on Tuesday, Nov. 4 at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.
Women’s Basketball: FAU takes first win against Florida Memorial, 89-46
Freshman guard Yohann Sissoko throwing up a three-point celebration in FAU's home opener against Boston College on Monday, Nov. 3 at the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.
Men’s Basketball: Florida Atlantic bounces back in overtime thriller, 83-78
Florida Atlantic men's soccer's seniors standing in line after their senior walkout on Senior Night in their last regular season game against the University of Tulsa on Sunday, Nov. 2 at FAU Soccer Stadium.
Men’s Soccer: FAU clinches regular season title on Senior Night with 0-0 draw against Tulsa
(from left to right) Assistant Coach Demond Parker, forward Devin Williams, guard Isaiah Elohim, forward Xander Pintelon, guard Kanaan Carlyle, and guard Josiah Parker celebrating a big play from the bench in FAU's exhibition game against Florida Tech on Thursday, Oct. 30 at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.
Gallery: Florida Atlantic men's basketball exhibition game vs. Florida Tech
FAU guard Josiah Parker driving past the defender in FAU's exhibition game against Florida Tech on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025 at the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.
Men’s Basketball: Florida Atlantic takes down Florida Tech in exhibition game, 110-68
(from left to right) Owlsley, Michael Hagerty, Michelle Hagerty, Jillian Hasner, Adam Hasner, and Brian White standing in front of the newly unveiled Hagerty Family Athletics Village sign at the unveilment ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 28, on the corner of Volusia Street and University Drive at the FAU Boca Raton Campus.
Florida Atlantic unveils the Hagerty Family Athletics Village sign
More in Top Stories
Brian Harfe addresses faculty and staff during a Q&A forum Oct. 30, in the Majestic Palm Room of the Student Union on FAU’s Boca Raton campus.
Third provost candidate Brian Harfe talks AI and student success at FAU forum
FAU Student Government leaders pose at the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee for FAU Day. Photo courtesy of Jack Nixon.
FAU student government visits Capitol to push student priorities
Juliana Soto, FAU student, protests inside of the S.E. Wimberly Library on the Boca Raton campus, on May 31, 2025.
South Florida community fights to protect burrowing owls as FAU expands
Waka Flocka Flame smiles at the crowd during the FAU Fly On Fest in 2017.
Waka Flocka Flame returns to FAU for Homecoming concert
Signage in front of the doors of Hillel of Broward and Palm Beach at FAU’s Boca Raton campus informed the campus community about the closure of the All Night Study Center on Oct. 30, 2025, for construction.
FAU Hillel temporarily relocates during construction, closing overnight study area
FAU AEPi members cheer on Sage Leinweber after he spent 48 hours rocking in a chair to support cancer patients.
Rocking for a reason: FAU AEPi member rocks in a chair for 48 hours in honor of his grandfather’s cancer battle
About the Contributor
Maddox Greenberg
Maddox Greenberg, Sports Editor
Maddox started writing sports for the UP in Summer 2022 with the intention of improving his journalistic writing. He is a sophomore majoring in multimedia journalism and plans on becoming a sports broadcaster. He is a broadcaster for FAU Owl Radio.