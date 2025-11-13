Owlsley and Hoot earn No. 20 and 21 spots on sexiest college football mascots list

Who gives a “hoot” about mascots and their appearances? A lot of people, apparently, enough to think two burrowing owls from Boca Raton are sexy.

Owlsley the Owl and Hoot the Owl were named the 20th and 21st sexiest mascots in college football, according to a report from BetUS.

The lighthearted ranking evaluates college mascots nationwide based on social engagement, search volume, and overall fan appeal. Owlsley stood out in the American Athletic Conference with an overall attractiveness score of 40.1 (out of 100). According to the report, Owlsley generated more than 147,000 online searches, placing him among the most talked-about mascots in college football; Hoot received a score of 40 and more than 134,000 searches.

Owlsley was first introduced to FAU in 2011, and Hoot followed eight years later, introduced in 2019. Her sixth birthday party was celebrated in August.

The national spotlight also reflects FAU’s growing visibility. With the university’s athletic programs gaining momentum in recent years, Owlsley and Hoot have become recognizable faces in social media posts and promotional campaigns. Their rising popularity reflects FAU’s broader effort to establish a strong school identity, particularly as the Owls continue to gain a national presence.

Owlsley’s interests include working out, sports, and spending time with Hoot. Hoot’s interests include baking, giving hugs, and spending time with Owlsley.

Angelina Martell is the Sports Editor for the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or DM her @angieemartell for more information on this and other stories