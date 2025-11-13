Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Owlsley and Hoot earn No. 20 and 21 spots on sexiest college football mascots list

“Sexiest… Owl Alive?” FAU’s beloved mascots are grabbing national attention after landing spots in BetUS’ “Hall of Fame Hotties” list.
Categories:
Alex Liscio
Owlsley and Hoot posing together at Hoot’s innagural appearance.
Byline photo of Angelina Martell
Angelina Martell, Sports EditorNovember 13, 2025

Who gives a “hoot” about mascots and their appearances? A lot of people, apparently, enough to think two burrowing owls from Boca Raton are sexy.

Owlsley the Owl and Hoot the Owl were named the 20th and 21st sexiest mascots in college football, according to a report from BetUS.

The lighthearted ranking evaluates college mascots nationwide based on social engagement, search volume, and overall fan appeal. Owlsley stood out in the American Athletic Conference with an overall attractiveness score of 40.1 (out of 100). According to the report, Owlsley generated more than 147,000 online searches, placing him among the most talked-about mascots in college football; Hoot received a score of 40 and more than 134,000 searches.

Owlsley was first introduced to FAU in 2011, and Hoot followed eight years later, introduced in 2019. Her sixth birthday party was celebrated in August.

The national spotlight also reflects FAU’s growing visibility. With the university’s athletic programs gaining momentum in recent years, Owlsley and Hoot have become recognizable faces in social media posts and promotional campaigns. Their rising popularity reflects FAU’s broader effort to establish a strong school identity, particularly as the Owls continue to gain a national presence.

Owlsley’s interests include working out, sports, and spending time with Hoot. Hoot’s interests include baking, giving hugs, and spending time with Owlsley.

Angelina Martell is the Sports Editor for the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or DM her @angieemartell for more information on this and other stories

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Features
Third Place Coffee Lounge founder and owner, Elijah Gourgue, posed in front of his shop on Nov. 6.
FAU alumnus Elijah Gourgue’s journey to opening Third Place Coffee Lounge
Juliana Soto, FAU student, protests inside of the S.E. Wimberly Library on the Boca Raton campus, on May 31, 2025.
South Florida community fights to protect burrowing owls as FAU expands
Kyle Boylston, left, and Jarvis Johnson, right, celebrating a play during the 2025 Shula Bowl against FIU on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 at Pitbull Stadium.
Two games, one goal: How Kyle Boylston balances life as a dual-Division I athlete at Florida Atlantic
The Mexican Coat of Arms
FAU Dreamers students face financial and emotional limbo
Alpha Tau Omega fraternity brothers at their annual Buffalo Bash in Sanborn Square Park in Boca Raton, Fl on Sept. 19.
Florida Atlantic’s Alpha Tau Omega fraternity raises over $22,000 for veteran rehabilitation
Richter holding his surfboard on the beach.
Against all odds: FAU student Damian Richter’s journey with autism
More in Sports
Caden Veltkamp rushes with the ball in FAU’s game against the University of Memphis on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at Flagler Credit Union Stadium.
FAU starting Quarterback Caden Veltkamp suffers shoulder injury, status uncertain for next game
Wide receiver Jayshon Platt looking off into the crowd after completing a big play in FAU’s Homecoming game against the University of Tulsa on Saturday, Nov. 8 at Flagler Credit Union Stadium.
Football: FAU secures Homecoming game victory over Tulsa, 40-21
Wide receiver Easton Messer catching a pass thrown to him in FAU’s game against the University of South Florida on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, at Raymond James Stadium.
University Press staff predict a successful Homecoming performance against Tulsa in FAU’s favor
Brandin Bryant posing with his children’s books at the S.E. Wimberly Library for his Book Talk event on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025.
Brandin Bryant returns to FAU for Book Talk
Third base Jesiana Mora in the Gainesville Regional game against Georgia Tech on May 16, 2025 at Katie Seashole Presley Stadium.
Softball: FAU set to compete in Clearwater Invitational
Florida Atlantic’s women’s basketball team high-fiving after a big play in their season opener against Florida Memorial University on Tuesday, Nov. 4 at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.
Women’s Basketball: FAU takes first win against Florida Memorial, 89-46
More in Top Stories
Wocka Flocka Flame performing on Aug. 2, 2014 at London Music Hall. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia.
Waka Flocka Flame absent from FAU homecoming show, no clear answer given
Andy and Joanna Thomson with their five children. Courtesy of the 2025 Andy Thomson campaign.
From FAU classroom to the campaign trail: Andy Thomson seeks Boca Raton mayor’s office
Homecoming Court 2025 winners, Elijah Roberson and Tabatha Spinks, stand alongside previous Homecoming winners, FAU’s President Adam Hasner, and Vice President for Student Affairs Larry Faerman on Nov. 8.
FAU wraps up Homecoming Week, crowning 2025 Homecoming Royalty and Soaring Royals
FAU students hold “Terminate 287(g)” sign at Boca House of Representatives meeting on Nov. 7, 2025.
Protesters at Boca House meeting demand FAUPD answers, end 287(g) deal
A close-up shot of a FAU Police Department car.
FAU releases crime report showing Boca Raton campus has most cases
Photo of Boca Raton House of Chambers.
SG Boca House weighs impeachment over unauthorized statute edits
About the Contributors
Angelina Martell
Angelina Martell, Sports Editor
Angelina Martell is a senior at Florida Atlantic University pursuing a major in multimedia journalism with a minor in sports studies. When she wasn’t on the court reporting, Angelina previously worked as one of FAU men’s basketball student team managers for three seasons. In her spare time, Angelina records podcasts and travels to colleges across the country to interview athletes about their journeys and testimonies. Angelina has huge aspirations to become a beat reporter working for a sports team or a major sports network.
Alex Liscio
Alex Liscio, Photo Editor
Alex Liscio is a senior multimedia journalism major and University Press Photo editor since 2019. Outside of the UP, you can find Alex at concerts and FAU games on the sidelines, or around campus taking photos of graduates, events and everything in between.