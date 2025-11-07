Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Read our latest print!
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Protesters at Boca House meeting demand FAUPD answers, end 287(g) deal

Community members and students demanded answers from FAUPD and called for the termination of the 287(g) immigration enforcement program with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Boca House meeting.
Categories:
Isaiah Sewell
FAU students hold “Terminate 287(g)” sign at Boca House of Representatives meeting on Nov. 7, 2025.
Isaiah Sewell, Staff WriterNovember 7, 2025

The Boca House of Representatives faced a sit-in with community members protesting the 287(g) agreement that the Florida Atlantic University Police Department signed on July 24 with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to train officers to enforce certain immigration laws on school grounds.

The meeting was nearly canceled after the House failed to meet a quorum at first, which upset the protesters. About ten people attended the Friday meeting to speak against the agreement during the public forum and stood up in their seats holding a “Terminate 287(g)” banner. 

“We have a student body that is terrified of ICE,” said Oliver Larkin, a candidate for Congress in Florida’s 23rd Congressional District, speaking during the heated moment. He said the student body, which invited him to attend the public meeting, deserves answers from FAU Police Chief Sean Brammer and the university administration.

The President of Turning Point USA at FAU, Nick Coyte, also shared his opinion during the forum, which opposed the protesters in the room. “The people that profess to be opponents of democracy, who are the same characters that walk up and down the Breezeway and shout and prevent dialogue from taking place, are quite hostile to their fellow students,” he said. 

On Sept. 5, community members marched through FAU’s Boca Raton campus to protest the university’s partnership in the immigration enforcement program. FAU Police Chief Brammer told the University Press in an August interview that participation was not optional, as the agency had to follow the Florida governor’s directive. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued the directive on February 19, urging all state law enforcement agencies to participate in the program.

Rep. Enrique Toro-Mendez proposed a motion to end the public forum and move new business to the top of the agenda. This angered some protesters, who saw it as an attempt by representatives to silence public voices. Alexander Lambridis, an FAU student and vice president of the University Democrats, called the action “absolutely abhorrent, to say the least.” The motion was ultimately rejected by a majority of the House.

“Right now, there’s a lingering shadow hanging over our campus. A shadow called 287(g),” said Lambridis. “This is not just policy, it’s personal. It affects our classmates. It affects people who sit next to in lecture halls, who study late in the library, and who work on campus to pay tuition. It creates fear where there should be safety, suspicion where there should be solidarity.” 

Isaiah Sewell is a Contributing Writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected].

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
A close-up shot of a FAU Police Department car.
FAU releases crime report showing Boca Raton campus has most cases
Photo of Boca Raton House of Chambers.
SG Boca House weighs impeachment over unauthorized statute edits
Brian Harfe addresses faculty and staff during a Q&A forum Oct. 30, in the Majestic Palm Room of the Student Union on FAU’s Boca Raton campus.
Third provost candidate Brian Harfe talks AI and student success at FAU forum
FAU Student Government leaders pose at the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee for FAU Day. Photo courtesy of Jack Nixon.
FAU student government visits Capitol to push student priorities
Waka Flocka Flame smiles at the crowd during the FAU Fly On Fest in 2017.
Waka Flocka Flame returns to FAU for Homecoming concert
Signage in front of the doors of Hillel of Broward and Palm Beach at FAU’s Boca Raton campus informed the campus community about the closure of the All Night Study Center on Oct. 30, 2025, for construction.
FAU Hillel temporarily relocates during construction, closing overnight study area
More in Top Stories
Wide receiver Easton Messer catching a pass thrown to him in FAU’s game against the University of South Florida on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, at Raymond James Stadium.
University Press staff predict a successful Homecoming performance against Tulsa in FAU’s favor
Brandin Bryant posing with his children’s books at the S.E. Wimberly Library for his Book Talk event on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025.
Brandin Bryant returns to FAU for Book Talk
Third Place Coffee Lounge founder and owner, Elijah Gourgue, posed in front of his shop on Nov. 6.
FAU alumnus Elijah Gourgue’s journey to opening Third Place Coffee Lounge
Third base Jesiana Mora in the Gainesville Regional game against Georgia Tech on May 16, 2025 at Katie Seashole Presley Stadium.
Softball: FAU set to compete in Clearwater Invitational
Florida Atlantic’s women’s basketball team high-fiving after a big play in their season opener against Florida Memorial University on Tuesday, Nov. 4 at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.
Women’s Basketball: FAU takes first win against Florida Memorial, 89-46
Freshman guard Yohann Sissoko throwing up a three-point celebration in FAU's home opener against Boston College on Monday, Nov. 3 at the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.
Men’s Basketball: Florida Atlantic bounces back in overtime thriller, 83-78