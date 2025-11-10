From FAU classroom to the campaign trail: Andy Thomson seeks Boca Raton mayor’s office

Political science adjunct professor and current city councilman Andy Thomson is running for a more pivotal role in Boca Raton, seeking to become the next mayor.

While serving as an elected member of the city council, Thomson has been volunteering in the political science department at Florida Atlantic University, teaching a course on Florida Government. With the municipal election set for March 10, 2026, if elected mayor, Thomson told the University Press that he plans to continue teaching students for as long as possible.

“There is something about the quality of life in Boca Raton that is simply second to none. It is the quality of life that I think is one of the reasons why I got involved in local government and why I care so deeply about our city,” Thomson told the University Press at his campaign kickoff event Oct. 29.

Thomson is back on the campaign trail after losing in the general election for the Florida House of Representatives against Republican nominee Peggy Gossett-Seidman in 2022, this time for the mayoral seat. Since being elected to the city council in 2018, his main initiatives have focused on keeping Boca Raton safe, improving the economy, preserving the park scene and recreation, as well as managing overdevelopment.

If elected mayor, Thomson recognizes the housing struggle FAU students face every year.

Thomson said a few years ago, there was a proposal to build an off-campus housing development that would potentially house close to 300 students right across the street from the university.

“I was fully in support of it because I recognize the trouble students have had trying to find affordable, nearby housing. Regrettably, it failed because some of my colleagues at the time said ‘FAU’s housing issues are not the city’s problem,” said Thomson.

He said it would make more sense to congregate students in off-campus housing, and a proposal was made to the city to do so, but they missed that opportunity, over his objection. “I want to make sure we have more opportunities for that kind of housing near the campus,” said Thomson.

Another key issue Thomson aims to address is the job market for students post-graduation. Thomson said that even though the city has made great progress in strengthening its economic development efforts, he wants to continue those efforts.

“If we can continue to make progress in bringing companies here, where they want to employ students or anybody with high-paying jobs, if we have more of that, it’s better for everybody, including recent graduates,” said Thomson.

While Thomson isn’t an FAU alumnus, the university is where his story started. Thomson said, “My parents met at FAU in the ‘60s, so there’s no FAU, there’s no me, the least I could do is give back to it.”

A close colleague of Thomson, Craig Agranoff, speaks to his admiration of the university. Agnaroff works as part of the campaign’s strategy team, primarily specializing in the digital aspects of the campaign, and is also an adjunct professor in the political science department.

“One thing I know for sure is Andy loves FAU as somebody who volunteers his time there. He truly cares what’s best for the students and how to integrate them into the city,” said Agranoff.

Agranoff similarly acknowledges the fact that FAU is an integral part of the city. “You have potentially 30,000 students coming in on any given semester. They’re utilizing our roads, they’re utilizing our water, they’re using our, you know, getting to our restaurants, they’re working in the shops that we all frequent,” said Agranoff. “You can’t turn your back on them. And we should be encouraging and helping FAU students.”

Jack Nixon, a senior majoring in Political Science and Criminal Justice, took Thomson’s Florida Government class in fall 2024. From his experience knowing Thomson, Nixon has firsthand witnessed how much he values FAU and its students.

“On the City Council, he consistently advocates for students’ best interests, and in the classroom, he ensures we not only understand the material but also take away real lessons about state and local government that will serve us beyond college,” said Nixon.

Nixon shares that Thomson’s experience as a member of the Florida government has enhanced his learning environment as well as had a personal impact on him outside of the classroom.

“As the former SG Boca House Rules and Policies Chair and now SG Boca Raton Speaker, I worked with him as he helped me review my first piece of legislation. He is also instrumental in helping us develop partnerships between FAU and the City of Boca Raton,” said Nixon.

