Brandin Bryant returns to FAU for Book Talk

When a former National Football League player returns to his alma mater, most expect stories from the field, not children’s books. Brandin Bryant, however, has traded playbooks for picture books, transforming his journey from athlete to author into a mission that now brings him back to Florida Atlantic University during Homecoming week.

This year, FAU welcomed the former defensive tackle, who played for the Owls from 2012 to 2015, back for the second consecutive year for a Book Talk centered on his growing career as a children’s author. The event drew a warm, mixed-aged crowd all gathered on the fifth floor of the S.E. Wimberly Library to hear Bryant reflect on his purpose, his writing, and his continued connection to FAU.

The event began with a warm welcome from the library staff and light refreshments, before Bryant took the floor. He shared his personal journey, the challenges that shaped him and the inspiration behind his writing. He introduced his two children’s books: “So, You Want to Be an Athlete?” and “Can I Pet That Dog?”

Known for a strong record of community engagement, Bryant has hosted Q&As, book signings, and readings for kids and parents to hear his stories, and this visit continued that tradition.

Bryant traced his start as an author back to the COVID-19 pandemic, when national literacy statistics, particularly low literacy rates among Black youth, caught his attention. The realities he learned left him with a sense of responsibility.

“I told myself this is an issue. Somebody should do something about it, why not me?”

His first book, “So You Want to Be an Athlete?,” grew out of his own athletic journey and his desire to convey a more comprehensive message to young players about ambition, education and discipline. He explained that the book intentionally pairs every athletic aspiration with an academic reminder. For Bryant, the message is not just about hard work on and off the field, but also about shaping a future beyond it.

“My main inspiration behind my first book was just following your dream, not giving up, never quitting, and making it happen no matter what,” said Bryant.

His second book, “Can I Pet That Dog?” takes a more playful approach. Designed with repetition and rhythm, the book gives young readers a sense of confidence and familiarity, something Bryant said he learned helps children enjoy reading and take pride in their progress.

Bryant explained, “I wanted to write these two books to inspire and to get kids to pick up a book and get started, enjoy that life-long journey of literacy and reading.”

Throughout his talk, Bryant shared his journey from collegiate football to the NFL. Without scholarship offers out of high school, he attended Fort Scott Community College before FAU found him. While at FAU, Bryant played four seasons as a consistent and dominant defensive asset, averaging 130 tackles and approximately 13 sacks, all while maintaining strong academic performance. His time at FAU was marred by two ACL tears that profoundly changed the course of his life and career.

“It changed my life completely that day; it forced me to take a more comprehensive look at the game and at my life because that was one thing I always wanted to do my entire life, and it got taken away from me.”

That turning point, he explained, ultimately shaped the perspective he carried into the NFL, where he played seven seasons with the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, and Miami Dolphins, and was also picked up as a free agent by the Seattle Seahawks in 2016.

His next book will continue the series that began with So You Want to Be an Athlete?, but shift toward teaching kids skills that many adults, including professional athletes, were never taught.

“My next book is going to continue on this series right here (referring to “So, You Want to Be an Athlete?”). The next one is titled “So you want to visit Wall Street?” It is going to be a children’s finance book in basic terms.”

Bryant hopes to release the book before next year’s holiday season, and he expressed enthusiasm about expanding the series to reach young readers in new ways.

Returning to the place that helped launch his journey allows him to reconnect with those beginnings while inspiring the next generation to explore their own potential.

Reflecting on that, Bryant said, “I don’t think FAU, from the athletic side to the university as a whole, has scratched the surface of what it will be. Just to be a part of that and to be able to come back and see everything is a very humbling experience.”

Attendees shared their impressions of Bryant’s impact, including Fran Wizov, a substitute teacher in the Boca Raton community, who recalled the effect he had on students during a previous school visit. She spoke about the energy he brings into the classrooms and the joy he is to be around. She recalled the first time they met, “He sold me right away.”

“He read to our children who are handicapped, preschoolers, and spoke motivational ideas to the JV and football team at Spanish River.” She continued, “I have focused on his energy because it is really beautiful.”

Bryant’s focus has been consistent, relying on the impact he can have on others. He shared that the lessons he learned aren’t just for athletes or readers, but for anyone navigating life’s challenges. Writing, he explained, offers a fulfillment that goes deeper than statistics or trophies.

“There’s nothing like it because you know deep down that somebody’s life may have been changed,” he said, reflecting on the unique satisfaction of seeing his words inspire and empower young minds.

As the event came to an end, Bryant mentioned the possibility of returning again with a positive outlook for future Homecoming appearances. “Hopefully, we are back here next year, and I have three books,” he said.

Fau library communications officer Elizabeth Weber highlighted the significance of an alum returning to inspire current students, especially during Homecoming Week.

“It’s really special because the fact that he is an FAU alum means more. It’s good to have him back, and he has just such a positive vibe and is so happy to be here,” Weber noted.

Bryant’s visit highlighted the full-circle nature of homecoming. A former athlete returning not just to celebrate past athletic accomplishments, but to share new purpose, inspire young readers, and reconnect with a university that continues to shape his journey.

As the event concluded, the impact of his story was summed up perfectly by one young attendee: “That was the best story.”

Ana Sofia Barahona is a Contributing Writer with the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @sofia_barahona_new for more information regarding this and other stories.