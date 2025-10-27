Rocking for a reason: FAU AEPi member rocks in a chair for 48 hours in honor of his grandfather’s cancer battle

Florida Atlantic University Alpha Epsilon Pi member Sage Leinweber spent two days in a rocking chair, carrying the strength his grandfather showed in his fight with leukemia.

Last weekend, AEPi had Philanthropy Week, a time when all Greek organizations brainstormed creative ways to raise awareness and funds for various causes. AEPi has been in partnership with Gift of Life, a nonprofit that connects organ, tissue, and stem-cell donors to patients.

This year, with FAU limiting philanthropy events to two days, AEPi President James Levi wondered, “How do we maximize 48 hours?” The answer became the Rockathon, a two-day event encouraging students to get their cheeks swabbed to help find bone marrow matches for cancer patients.

Leinweber said when his grandfather received a blood transfusion, “it was like he came back to life.”When Levi reached out for volunteers, Leinweber immediately said “yes.”

He stated that he had never seen his grandfather get emotional until he told him what he volunteered to do. “I knew it meant a lot to him,” Leinweber said.

The Rockathon became more than a fraternity event. It moved like faith itself, a motion that refused to stop, a chair rocking for every life that still could.

Throughout the weekend, AEPi members gathered around Leinweber in support, sitting beside him through his challenges. They brought a tent when it rained, food when he was hungry, a neck pillow when he needed to sleep, and a bucket for the bathroom.

Mallic Henry, a newer member, said, “It’s not like a task,” showing the pride and unity that carried them through the challenge.

On Friday night, students played live music on the Housing Lawn in front of Leinweber. On Saturday, members carried him to the FAU Recreation and Fitness Center to cheer on sororities competing in a volleyball game.

When the final hours came, more than a hundred cheek swabs had been collected for Gift of Life, a hundred new chances for someone to find a match. “I’m really proud of him,” Levi said. “He’s a role model, not just for us but for the younger pledges too.”

