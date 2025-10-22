From beach runs to global reach: FAU’s Tristin Trivers shares marketing tips

TikToker Tristin Trivers, known for his skill in content creation and digital marketing, presented at Florida Atlantic University’s chapter of the American Marketing Association on Tuesday night.

FAU’s chapter of AMA was able to facilitate a space for students to engage with peers who aspire to become social media influencers, content creators, and, in the case of Trivers, a motivation not just for his fellow students but also for his 124,000 social media followers.

“If you really want to be successful on social media, I believe in reputation, longevity, and sustainability,” said Trivers in the session. Trivers, who uploads content centered on personal mindset and self-improvement, rose in popularity after posting TikToks and Instagram reels of himself running to the beach in the mornings.

A senior studying finance with the hope of someday being a successful entrepreneur, Trivers said he believes that showing up as your most authentic self will allow you to optimise your image on social media. After graduating from high school, Trivers moved to Orlando, Florida, from New Jersey. Through rolling admissions, he chose FAU.

While scrolling through social media, he began to notice a pattern: the creators he had watched growing up were making a fair amount of money. He said his primary motivation for pursuing a career in content creation was financial, but along the way, he discovered that there was much more to it than just the money.

Trivers then explained the process and evolution of his success using keywords to drive his point home. “It’s all about emotions and the feeling that you’re able to showcase to your audience,” said Trivers as he explained how to make your personal brand unique to you. “I think you really just need to be authentic, transparent, real, vulnerable.”

Junior finance major James Melillo discussed how this lecture, which he had not intended to attend, helped him gain a better understanding of his internship experiences. “When I was in there being trained for my internship, they also talked about ‘have your why, have your values.’ Don’t just do it for the money, do it for what you believe in and what you think should be done,” said Melillo.

Alessia Bosdhetti, a study abroad student from Italy majoring in film with a minor in fashion, stated, “I want to work in the entertainment industry, so now social media is the best way to promote yourself. I want to be an actress. The influencers are more considered because their faces are out there.”

Bree-Ann Ferraro is a Contributing Writer for the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or contact her on Instagram @blackbird.bree for information regarding this or other stories.