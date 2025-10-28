Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
UNIVERSITY PRESS
UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic unveils the Hagerty Family Athletics Village sign

The new sign is a permanent reminder of the Hagerty family’s legacy and commitment to FAU and their athletics program.
FAU Athletics
(from left to right) Owlsley, Michael Hagerty, Michelle Hagerty, Jillian Hasner, Adam Hasner, and Brian White standing in front of the newly unveiled Hagerty Family Athletics Village sign at the unveilment ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 28, on the corner of Volusia Street and University Drive at the FAU Boca Raton Campus.
Angelina Martell, Sports Editor
October 28, 2025

Florida Atlantic University unveiled a nearly 15-foot monument sign on Tuesday at the main entrance to the Hagerty Family Athletics Village at the corner of University Drive and Volusia Street.

University President Adam Hasner, university athletics staff, coaches, athletes and donors were also in attendance for the ceremony to show their support and appreciation.

FAU Vice President and Director of Athletics Brian White thanked Michelle and Michael Hagerty for their generosity during the unveiling ceremony. “The Hagerty Family Athletics Village is the home to our 450 student-athletes, coaches, and staff,” White said. “This is our home. It not only helps us create a better experience for our current student-athletes, but also helps us recruit future student-athletes.”

The Hagertys made an initial $5 million gift in December 2022 toward creating the athletics village, with another significant gift announced in December 2024. The village includes athletic facilities within the track and related facilities: the Hagerty Family Track and Field Complex, the Tom Oxley Athletic Center, the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena, the Kimberly V. Strauss Tennis Center, the FAU Swimming Facility, the Joan Joyce Field at FAU Softball Stadium, the FAU Soccer Stadium, the FAU Baseball Stadium, and the FAU Beach Volleyball Complex.

Recent projects funded by the gifts include ongoing renovations to the Tom Oxley Center, the installation of a new running track, state-of-the-art LED lighting in “The Elly”, the expansion of five beach volleyball courts, and the completion of the Baseball Performance Center. The Hagertys, longtime FAU donors, also support the athletics department’s name, image, and likeness initiatives and were named the Hagerty Family Head Football Coach in August 2021.

Angelina Martell is the Sports Editor for the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram for more information on this and other stories.

Angelina Martell, Sports Editor
Angelina Martell is a senior at Florida Atlantic University pursuing a major in multimedia journalism with a minor in sports studies. When she wasn’t on the court reporting, Angelina previously worked as one of FAU men’s basketball student team managers for three seasons. In her spare time, Angelina records podcasts and travels to colleges across the country to interview athletes about their journeys and testimonies. Angelina has huge aspirations to become a beat reporter working for a sports team or a major sports network.