Florida Atlantic unveils the Hagerty Family Athletics Village sign

Florida Atlantic University unveiled a nearly 15-foot monument sign on Tuesday at the main entrance to the Hagerty Family Athletics Village at the corner of University Drive and Volusia Street.

University President Adam Hasner, university athletics staff, coaches, athletes and donors were also in attendance for the ceremony to show their support and appreciation.

FAU Vice President and Director of Athletics Brian White thanked Michelle and Michael Hagerty for their generosity during the unveiling ceremony. “The Hagerty Family Athletics Village is the home to our 450 student-athletes, coaches, and staff,” White said. “This is our home. It not only helps us create a better experience for our current student-athletes, but also helps us recruit future student-athletes.”

The Hagertys made an initial $5 million gift in December 2022 toward creating the athletics village, with another significant gift announced in December 2024. The village includes athletic facilities within the track and related facilities: the Hagerty Family Track and Field Complex, the Tom Oxley Athletic Center, the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena, the Kimberly V. Strauss Tennis Center, the FAU Swimming Facility, the Joan Joyce Field at FAU Softball Stadium, the FAU Soccer Stadium, the FAU Baseball Stadium, and the FAU Beach Volleyball Complex.

Recent projects funded by the gifts include ongoing renovations to the Tom Oxley Center, the installation of a new running track, state-of-the-art LED lighting in “The Elly”, the expansion of five beach volleyball courts, and the completion of the Baseball Performance Center. The Hagertys, longtime FAU donors, also support the athletics department’s name, image, and likeness initiatives and were named the Hagerty Family Head Football Coach in August 2021.

