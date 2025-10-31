Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Read our latest print!
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

FAU student government visits Capitol to push student priorities

FAU Student Government brought their priorities to Tallahassee in recent weeks to show how student voices drive programs, opportunities, and the university’s future.
Categories:
FAU Student Government leaders pose at the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee for FAU Day. Photo courtesy of Jack Nixon.
Jada Strayer, Political Reporter
October 31, 2025

Florida Atlantic University’s Student Government traveled to Tallahassee from Oct. 13 to 15 for FAU Day at the Capitol to advocate for the university, secure funding, and expand opportunities for FAU’s growing student body.

The trip provided student leaders with the opportunity to amplify FAU’s voice in state decisions that directly impact funding, academic growth, and the student experience. Student Government President Darsham Gonzales stated that the delegation’s top priority was securing recurring funds to construct a new health sciences building. The building would expand FAU’s STEM programs and strengthen the university’s status as a Top 100 Public University and R1 research institution. He said the group aimed to present lawmakers with an honest and student-focused perspective on FAU’s needs.

“In terms of lobbying on behalf of students, we were looking to push for recurring funds from this upcoming legislative session to build a health sciences building that will expand our STEM programs,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales emphasized that students played a critical role in the advocacy process, describing them as “the best resource we possibly could” bring to Tallahassee. He said having students speak directly about their experiences allowed legislators to better understand the impact of FAU programs both academically and personally. 

Speaker of the House Jack Nixon added that the delegation wasn’t limited to SG members. It also included student-athletes and representatives from the Student Alumni Association, who brought other priorities to the table, such as career opportunities for students through FAU’s extensive alumni network in South Florida and beyond.

During his time lobbying, Nixon stated that his focus was on advocating for the expansion of the College of Medicine and addressing the funding gap between FAU and other schools in the State University System. He noted that FAU receives approximately $9,400 per full-time student, compared to the SUS average of $11,810, and stated that closing that gap remains a major goal. 

“My primary focuses were the new college of medicine expansion project and the disparity in funding between FAU and our SUS counterparts,” Nixon said. Nixon added that the College of Medicine expansion would enable FAU to provide more training simulations for medical students, thereby better serving Florida’s growing population. He described FAU Day as an opportunity for meaningful collaboration between students and legislators. 

“FAU Day is an invaluable opportunity for students and faculty to engage directly in the legislative process,” he said. “It not only allows us to voice our needs for state support but also demonstrates that students are informed, invested, and committed to the advancement of FAU.” 

For Anthony Pineros, a member of the House of Representatives, the trip offered a firsthand look at how policy decisions are made and how students can play a role in shaping them. He said the experience deepened his understanding of government processes and strengthened his passion for advocacy. 

“Attending FAU Day at the Capitol was an honor and an experience that enhanced my knowledge and experience regarding regulations, law, and the government,” Pineros explained. 

Pineros added that representing FAU inspired him to continue advocating for improvements on campus and encouraging other students to use their voices. “The more voices heard, the more impactful change that is brought to FAU will be,” Pineros added. 

FAU’s student leaders worked to advocate for funding that supports the university’s mission of opportunity and innovation. SG President Gonzales said the trip was ultimately about showing lawmakers how students themselves drive that mission forward. FAU student government visits Capitol to push student priorities

“Being straightforward and honest about what’s going on within our student body to the legislature helped paint a better picture,” Gonzales said. “Having them talk about their perspectives within different programs and university impact both academically and personally was paramount to advocating for student needs.”

Jada Strayer is the Political Reporter for the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or contact her on Instagram @jadastrayer. For information regarding this or other stories.

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Waka Flocka Flame smiles at the crowd during the FAU Fly On Fest in 2017.
Waka Flocka Flame returns to FAU for Homecoming concert
Signage in front of the doors of Hillel of Broward and Palm Beach at FAU’s Boca Raton campus informed the campus community about the closure of the All Night Study Center on Oct. 30, 2025, for construction.
FAU Hillel temporarily relocates during construction, closing overnight study area
FAU AEPi members cheer on Sage Leinweber after he spent 48 hours rocking in a chair to support cancer patients.
Rocking for a reason: FAU AEPi member rocks in a chair for 48 hours in honor of his grandfather’s cancer battle
Dean Valery Forbes moderates the open forum with Sandra Richtermeyer on Oct. 22 in the FAU Student Union.
FAU provost finalist Sandra Richtermeyer meets with faculty to discuss key issues
FAU College Republicans President Joseph Semprevivo II and Vice President Gabrielle Szulc tabling on the Breezeway.
FAU College Republicans relaunch after yearlong hiatus, citing Charlie Kirk as inspiration
Social media influencer and finance senior Tristin Trivers presents to FAU’s chapter of the American Marketing Association on Oct. 21.
From beach runs to global reach: FAU’s Tristin Trivers shares marketing tips
More in Top Stories
Juliana Soto, FAU student, protests inside of the S.E. Wimberly Library on the Boca Raton campus, on May 31, 2025.
South Florida community fights to protect burrowing owls as FAU expands
FAU guard Josiah Parker driving past the defender in FAU's exhibition game against Florida Tech on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025 at the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.
Men’s Basketball: Florida Atlantic takes down Florida Tech in exhibition game, 110-68
(from left to right) Owlsley, Michael Hagerty, Michelle Hagerty, Jillian Hasner, Adam Hasner, and Brian White standing in front of the newly unveiled Hagerty Family Athletics Village sign at the unveilment ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 28, on the corner of Volusia Street and University Drive at the FAU Boca Raton Campus.
Florida Atlantic unveils the Hagerty Family Athletics Village sign
Florida Atlantic women's soccer seniors lined up with their jerseys and flower bouquets before their match against the University of North Texas at FAU Soccer Stadium.
Women’s Soccer: FAU comes up short in Senior Day game against North Texas, 0-1
Felipe Quinones dons his new FAU Jersey next to FAU Men’s Basketball Head Coach John Jakus.
Men’s Basketball: Florida Atlantic lands Top 100 recruit
Quarterback Caden Veltkamp scrambles in FAU’s game versus Navy on Saturday, Oct. 25 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
Football: Florida Atlantic suffers 42-32 loss to Navy, their second straight loss
About the Contributor
Jada Strayer
Jada Strayer, Political Reporter
Jada is a senior majoring in communication studies with a minor in public relations and political communication. She’s passionate about broadcast journalism and hopes to work as an on-air reporter or anchor, combining her love for storytelling with her interest in current events. When she’s not writing or reporting, she enjoys exploring new ways to tell stories and hopes to bring clarity and connection to the communities she covers. 