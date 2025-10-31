FAU student government visits Capitol to push student priorities

Florida Atlantic University’s Student Government traveled to Tallahassee from Oct. 13 to 15 for FAU Day at the Capitol to advocate for the university, secure funding, and expand opportunities for FAU’s growing student body.

The trip provided student leaders with the opportunity to amplify FAU’s voice in state decisions that directly impact funding, academic growth, and the student experience. Student Government President Darsham Gonzales stated that the delegation’s top priority was securing recurring funds to construct a new health sciences building. The building would expand FAU’s STEM programs and strengthen the university’s status as a Top 100 Public University and R1 research institution. He said the group aimed to present lawmakers with an honest and student-focused perspective on FAU’s needs.

“In terms of lobbying on behalf of students, we were looking to push for recurring funds from this upcoming legislative session to build a health sciences building that will expand our STEM programs,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales emphasized that students played a critical role in the advocacy process, describing them as “the best resource we possibly could” bring to Tallahassee. He said having students speak directly about their experiences allowed legislators to better understand the impact of FAU programs both academically and personally.

Speaker of the House Jack Nixon added that the delegation wasn’t limited to SG members. It also included student-athletes and representatives from the Student Alumni Association, who brought other priorities to the table, such as career opportunities for students through FAU’s extensive alumni network in South Florida and beyond.

During his time lobbying, Nixon stated that his focus was on advocating for the expansion of the College of Medicine and addressing the funding gap between FAU and other schools in the State University System. He noted that FAU receives approximately $9,400 per full-time student, compared to the SUS average of $11,810, and stated that closing that gap remains a major goal.

“My primary focuses were the new college of medicine expansion project and the disparity in funding between FAU and our SUS counterparts,” Nixon said. Nixon added that the College of Medicine expansion would enable FAU to provide more training simulations for medical students, thereby better serving Florida’s growing population. He described FAU Day as an opportunity for meaningful collaboration between students and legislators.

“FAU Day is an invaluable opportunity for students and faculty to engage directly in the legislative process,” he said. “It not only allows us to voice our needs for state support but also demonstrates that students are informed, invested, and committed to the advancement of FAU.”

For Anthony Pineros, a member of the House of Representatives, the trip offered a firsthand look at how policy decisions are made and how students can play a role in shaping them. He said the experience deepened his understanding of government processes and strengthened his passion for advocacy.

“Attending FAU Day at the Capitol was an honor and an experience that enhanced my knowledge and experience regarding regulations, law, and the government,” Pineros explained.

Pineros added that representing FAU inspired him to continue advocating for improvements on campus and encouraging other students to use their voices. “The more voices heard, the more impactful change that is brought to FAU will be,” Pineros added.

FAU’s student leaders worked to advocate for funding that supports the university’s mission of opportunity and innovation. SG President Gonzales said the trip was ultimately about showing lawmakers how students themselves drive that mission forward. FAU student government visits Capitol to push student priorities

“Being straightforward and honest about what’s going on within our student body to the legislature helped paint a better picture,” Gonzales said. “Having them talk about their perspectives within different programs and university impact both academically and personally was paramount to advocating for student needs.”

Jada Strayer is the Political Reporter for the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or contact her on Instagram @jadastrayer. For information regarding this or other stories.