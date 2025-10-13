‘FAU Pisser’: Anonymous individual linked to viral ‘university pisser’ trend

A viral social media trend known as the “University Pisser” has made its way to Florida Atlantic University, spawning the “FAU Pisser.” However, the individual remains unidentified, and the trend itself involves students posting videos of someone allegedly urinating on campus landmarks.

The FAU Pisser has posted multiple videos in different locations, such as the Breezeway and the owl statue outside the FAU Recreation and Fitness Center on the Boca Raton campus. It’s not certain whether the FAU Pisser is actually urinating or simply using a water bottle.

FAU Police Department officials did not respond in time of publication on whether this action goes against university policies. The University Press was unable to identify the individual, but multiple FAU students have joined in on the trend by dedicating time to finding and catching the FAU Pisser.

Pascal Okoh Jr., a content creator and recent FAU graduate who goes by the stage name DirectedByJunior, has posted multiple videos searching for the FAU Pisser around the Boca Raton campus, with one video garnering over 70,000 likes and reaching one million views on Instagram.

DirectedByJunior said that his posts “gained a lot of traction on Instagram” and feels that this trend has blown up so much because the landmarks are directly related to FAU students.

“One thing I will say is he is a thief in the night,” DirectedByJunior said. Even though he has not actually found the FAU Pisser yet, he said, “I’m doing my best to stop this rainfall on campus, I’m not gonna let no FAU Pisser rain on our parade.”

Vincent Murray, a freshman majoring in business marketing, has also received attention for his FAU Pisser-related posts on TikTok. His most popular video on the topic shows him allegedly finding and chasing down the FAU Pisser, though the video ends before any conclusion is reached.

“After my video cut out, I actually caught up to him and made a deal that I wouldn’t leak who he is if he deleted his TikTok account. That’s why the original FAU Pisser account is no longer there,” claims Murray.

Murray said that he felt disrespected when he saw his school being vandalized on social media and believes the trend has become so popular for a much different reason. “These hooligans online think it’s funny to publicly disrespect their school,” said Murray.

While the official FAU Pisser account has been taken down on TikTok, another account going by the name of “FAU Pisser Jr.” has surfaced online. This account has posted videos on the Breezeway, outside of Glades Park Towers, and on top of buildings, spraying students walking on the sidewalk.

The FAU Pisser Jr was not open to releasing an official statement to the University Press, but has released videos saying “I walk among you all” and “find me if you can.”

Isaiah Sewell is a Contributing Writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected].