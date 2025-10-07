FAU Faculty Senate addresses free speech policies amid administrative leaves

Florida Atlantic University faculty members adopted two new policies regarding free speech in a Faculty Senate Meeting on Monday, after the university placed three professors on paid administrative leave.

In the last month, FAU placed Professors Karen Leader, Kate Polak, and Rebel Cole on paid administrative leave and is currently holding an open investigation, following controversial social media posts related to late conservative activist Charlie Kirk on the platforms X and Instagram. During the meeting, the Advisory Council of the Faculty Senate, which serves as a public voice for faculty members statewide, presented a resolution.

The resolution entailed safeguarding free expression in response to the recent assassination of Kirk, who was shot at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

“The Advisory Council of Faculty Senates unequivocally condemns the murder of Charlie Kirk as a reprehensible act of violence and an attack on the principles of free expression and lawful discourse,” said Kimberly Dunn, the Faculty Senate’s last president, during the meeting.

The ACFS also reaffirmed its commitment to protecting faculty’s First Amendment rights without punishing or suppressing members’ lawful free speech and expression.

In response to these professors’ situations, the University Faculty Senate of Florida Atlantic University and the FAU chapter of the United Faculty of Florida introduced a joint resolution.

The resolution states that disciplinary action on free speech without a clear reason can have a “chilling effect on the free expression of ideas within the university community,” and calls upon the university to “abide by existing policy on prescribed speech or expression by employees and work through joint governance to revise that policy if needed.” Both motions were carried and adopted.

Isaiah Sewell is a Contributing Writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected].