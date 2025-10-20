FAU cuts ties with Broward Health over financial terms, leaving medical students’ futures uncertain

Florida Atlantic University has ended its partnership with Broward Health, closing the door on a planned 30-year collaboration that lasted two years, according to the Sun Suntinel.

FAU President Adam Hasner announced to the Board of Trustees on Oct. 16 that FAU will be discontinuing the partnership with Broward Health due to “untenable financial terms,” leaving as many as 200 FAU students to find clinical placements, according to the Sun Sentinel. The two institutions first announced their alliance in January 2023 to provide FAU’s medical and nursing students with hands-on training and research opportunities, according to the Broward Health website.

The University Press reached out to FAU’s media relations, Broward Health, the Broward County Commission, and the Schmidt College of Medicine for statements regarding the termination. These organizations have not responded in time for publication.

Broward Health spokesperson Jennifer Smith confirmed the notice to the Sun Sentinel, saying the health system “has no intention of walking away from this agreement” and only asked FAU to “be an equal partner and live up to their contractual obligations to support clinical operations.”

This story is still developing and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Emily Ives is a Contributing Writer for the University Press. For more information on this or other stories, contact Ives at [email protected].