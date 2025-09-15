Florida Supreme Court Justice Renatha Francis visits FAU for Constitution Day event

On Monday, Florida Atlantic University hosted its 13th annual Constitution Day event, which is a federally recognized observance that commemorates the signing of the U.S. Constitution in 1787 and promotes civic education, hosted by Florida Supreme Court Justice Renatha Francis.

The discussion, moderated by Florida Atlantic President Adam Hasner, explored a number of topics, from Francis’ personal experiences to how the courts interpret the U.S. Constitution. Francis, the first Jamaican American appointed to Florida’s highest court, spoke as part of FAU’s annual effort to promote civic education and constitutional awareness.

The conversation with Francis was a small part of a more elaborate celebration for Constitution Day, which is on Wednesday, Sept. 17. The discussion opened with Francis’ personal journey to the bench, detailing her come-up from working in small businesses in Jamaica to eventually moving to Florida to attend the Florida Coastal School of Law in Jacksonville.

Francis talked about how her journey built perseverance and an understanding of personal responsibility. These principles both helped shape her outlook on life and on the law.

“Nothing is owed to you,” Francis said. “You will get back from this life, from your profession, from whatever you choose to do, whatever you are willing to invest in it.”

Hasner asked Francis about being the first Jamaican American to serve on the Florida Supreme Court and what that meant to others going through similar journeys. “I do not take lightly being the first of something, and I do recognize that my journey is inspirational to others,” Francis said. “To the extent that I can be of use or helpful to someone who may not have not thought something was possible, I welcome that opportunity.”

Francis explained that she and the other justices focus on reaching the correct outcome by grounding their decisions in the exact wording of the documents they interpret.

“Whether that is a statute, whether that is a constitutional provision, the approach of the court is that we should apply what that written law is,” Francis said. “That is our role and no more.”

The discussion continued into more legal dialogue as Francis and Hasner continued. The two spoke on the differences between Florida’s constitution and the federal one, noting that Florida’s version is longer and amended more often.

Francis also reflected on her previous experiences as a judge in smaller courts, where she dealt with day-to-day disputes that shaped her journey to the bench. The two then shifted to how cases reach the Florida Supreme Court, which typically reviews constitutional questions and conflicts among lower courts and issues of high public importance.

Hasner asked Francis about what the rule of law meant to her as both an advocate and a justice. “I can think of no more important concept to the proper functioning of a civil society,” Francis said. “I think in America, the legitimacy of the government comes from the consent of the governed. That only makes sense if the government is legitimately and properly exercising that power.”

After the discussion, Francis took questions from audience members. The University Press was able to ask her about what she would say to those who are losing faith in the law to restore their confidence in the law and government. She said that the biggest thing people can do is to try to understand the law and understand what the court’s role is in the legal system.

“The courts are not here to be an offshoot of the legislative branch,” Francis said. “The courts have a very, very important role to fulfill under our three-part system, and that role is really limited to saying what the law is. I think part of being an informed citizen is making sure you understand what we’re supposed to be doing. If you understand that, and then you see it in action, a lot of that lost respect can start to come back.”

Julius Demosthenes is a Staff Writer for the University Press. For more information on this or other stories, contact Demosthenes at [email protected] or DM jay_dem0 on Instagram.