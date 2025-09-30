FAU set to open two restaurants in the Breezeway Food Court next semester

Florida Atlantic University is set to add two new restaurants, Jimmy John’s and Buffalo Wild Wings, to the Boca Raton campus Breezeway Food Court to enhance the student dining experience.

The two new offerings are set to open in February or March of 2026, wrote a Florida Atlantic Business Services spokesperson, in an email to the University Press on Sept. 26. When asked about the opening dates for these restaurants, the spokesperson stated nothing has been confirmed yet.

These options are in addition to FAU’s current offerings, which include a variety of dining choices ranging from Panda Express to Chick-fil-A, as well as grab-and-go lunches at the Outtakes marketplace. This semester, FAU opened a new Dunkin location near the S.E. Wimberly Library.

Jimmy John’s is an American multinational chain offering a variety of sandwich and wrap options, while Buffalo Wild Wings is an American casual dining restaurant specializing in chicken wings.

“Currently, Buffalo Wild Wings and Jimmy John’s are expected to replace Einstein’s and Steak ‘n Shake, which are no longer in operation,” wrote the spokesperson. According to the spokesperson, food catering company Chartwells conducted various surveys, and Jimmy John’s was a requested option by students.

The University Press interviewed students about the new restaurants, and most of them expressed their satisfaction with the added options. “I guess it is a nice option to have and a lot of people seem to like it,” said Luana Lima, a senior majoring in civil engineering. “I would like to see more meal options such as Brazilian cuisine, La Granja, or even Chipotle.”

Chipotle was another restaurant that students expressed interest in having on campus. “Chipotle is my favorite restaurant in America as it blends salad and protein together,” shared Juan Chinguercela, a graduate student majoring in artificial intelligence. He also noticed that FAU is trying to improve the variety of food options on campus.

Montserrat Shriqui, a junior majoring in psychology, said, “In my opinion, I would prefer Little Caesars or IHOP, but I am also eager because the new restaurants are something I have never tried.”

The spokesperson also wrote in the same email that there are currently no plans to expand dining options beyond the Breezeway Food Court, but with the new dorms, this possibility may arise.

