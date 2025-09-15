FAU Hockey: Overview of the Division III team’s upcoming season

Florida Atlantic club hockey is dual-registered to play in the American College Hockey Association as members of the College Hockey South Conference and the North American College Hockey League this season.

In June 2025, the College Hockey Federation, which operated American Athletic Union College Hockey, announced it would end its partnership. CHF has since affiliated with the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference and is now operating as the NACHL.

Since then, they have also announced the creation of the American Collegiate Development Conference. According to the ACHA website, the ACDC is a tier that will aid newer hockey programs with building a foundation before entering CHS. The men’s ACDC will follow the ACHA Division III men’s guidelines and play against CHS teams.

The 2025-26 regular season schedule for the Division III Owls is as follows:

Games 1 and 2 at vs./at University of Miami

Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. and Sept. 13 at 2:15 p.m.

FAU opened the season at home against the University of Miami Division III Hurricanes and then plays away at Kendall Ice Arena. Miami announced via Instagram that it will play in the ACHA as a Division III CHS team. It was also announced that they will be playing at the ACDC.

During the regular season, Miami was ranked 13 out of 16 teams, with a record of 4-12-3. Post-season, they lost all three pool games they played in, quickly ending their playoff run. FAU beat Miami in their first match-up last season, 8-0.

FAU started off the season with two wins against Miami this weekend beating them 7-4 and 5-4.

Game 3 at Georgia Tech

Sept. 19 at 9:45 p.m.

Georgia Tech recently moved from the CHS to the Atlantic Coastal Collegiate Hockey League, where it last competed in 1980. They are set to play both FAU hockey teams on the same weekend this season.

Last season, the team ended with a record of 5-16-1 and had a short playoff run, only playing three pool games. This will be the first time the Division III team plays Georgia Tech.

Games 4 and 5 at the University of South Florida

Sept. 20, time TBD

USF and some other Florida schools have joined the ACDC as a Division III team for this season. They are also dual-registered to play in the NACHL as a Division II team.

Last season, the Division III team had a record of 4-10-2, ranking twelfth out of 16 teams. Post season, they made it to the Quarterfinal round of the playoffs, losing 5-3 against the High Point University Panthers, ending their playoff run.

Games 5 and 6 at Jacksonville University

Sept. 26 at 9:45 p.m. and Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Entering its inaugural season, Jacksonville is set to play FAU at Boca Ice. Jacksonville announced via Instagram that they are set to play as a Division III team in the ACHA under the ACDC. Their head coach is Derek Lodermeier. He previously played for the University of Vermont and was on a professional level for the Jacksonville Icemen in the ECHL post-grad.

Games 7 and 8 at Kennesaw State University

Oct. 3 at 9:45 p.m. and Oct. 4 at 6:45 p.m.

KSU announced it will play in the ACHA as a Division III CHS team. Their head coach is Kyle Stevenson. Last season, Stevenson led the team to ninth out of 16 teams with a record of 10-8-0. This will be the first time since 2022 that FAU will play the KSU Owls.

Games 9 and 10 at the University of South Florida

Oct. 10 at 9:15 p.m. and Oct. 11 at 9:45 p.m.

The Owls are set to play the Bulls at home, with both being held at Boca Ice. FAU swept USF in both games last season, 6-1 and 4-2.

Games 11 and 12 at College of Charleston

Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 18 at 6:45 p.m.

Originating as a roller hockey team, the College of Charleston hockey team has been around since 2009. They are members of the Blue Ridge Hockey Conference, a division of the East Coast Collegiate Hockey Conference that is under the ACHA. This will be the first time FAU plays against CofC.

Battle at the Beach Tournament

October 25-26, times TBD

FAU is again ready to defend its BATB tournament title at the Panthers Ice Den. Last year, FAU’s Division II team beat the University of Tampa 6-3 to bring home a second tournament win for the program.

Games 13 and 14 vs./at University of Miami

Oct. 31 TBD (at Panthers Ice Den) and Nov. 1 at 4 p.m.

FAU will face off against Miami again, with a Halloween home game being played at the Panthers Ice Den and an away match at Kendall Ice Arena.

Game 15 at Lynn University

Nov. 2 at 8 p.m.

Hometown rivals Lynn University will play as a Division III team under head coach Dave Moore this season. Last season, the Division II team had a record of 9-12-1, ranking ninth out of 14 teams. They had the second-highest goals against them, with 138, and only 85 goals during the season. In their most recent matchup, FAU lost to Lynn 6-5.

Games 16 and 17 at the University of Tampa

Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

The University of Tampa is competing as a Division III team in the ACHA as a CHS team. Last season, the Division II team was ranked fourth out of 14 teams with a record of 13-9-0. Post-season, Tampa made it to the Semifinal round of the playoffs but ultimately lost to the High Point University Panthers 5-2. In both games last season, FAU lost 9-2 to Tampa and won the next night 5-4.

Games 18 and 19 at the University of Alabama Huntsville

Nov. 14 – 15, times TBD

UAH is playing as a CHS Division III hockey team in the ACHA. They are also dual registered to play in the NACHL this season. Last season, they had a record of 1-18-0 and were ranked last out of all 14 teams in their division.

They had the fewest goals with only 20 while also racking up 145 goals against them during the season. However, they did have the fewest penalty minutes with only 181. This will be the first time the teams play each other.

Games 20 and 21 vs./at Florida Southern College

Jan. 16 at 6:45 p.m. and Jan. 17, time TBD

FSC is registered to play as a CHS Division III team in the ACHA. Last season the Division II team was ranked 12 out of 14 teams with a record of 4-11-3. FSC had the most tied games in their division last season with 3.

The Owls beat the Mocs in both Division II games last season, 8-5 and 11-3.

Games 22 and 23 at the University of Tampa

Jan. 24 at 10 p.m. and Jan. 25 at 5 p.m.

FAU is set to match against Tampa again in the new year. Both games are away and will be played at the Adventhealth Ice Center.

Games 24 and 25 at the University of Central Florida

Jan. 30 – 31, times TBD

UCF is playing as a CHS Division III team in the ACHA this season. Last season, the Division II team had a record of 8-15-2 and was ranked tenth out of 14 teams.

The Owls Division II team swept UCF in a two-game series last November, 8-2 and 4-3.

Games 26 and 27, University of North Florida

Feb. 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m.

UNF is registered to play as a Division II ACCHL team this season. Last season, they competed as a CHS Division II team. UNF had a record of 3-11-0 and ranked 15 out of 16 teams. Despite having 64 power play opportunities, they only scored 10 power play goals.

FAU beat UNF in both games played last season, 16-1 and 16-3.

Game 28 at Lynn University

Feb. 13 at 6:45 p.m.

The Owls will be playing against our hometown rivals, the Lynn University Fighting Knights, for the final game of regular-season play.

Postseason

The CHS Playoffs will be at the Panthers IceDen from Feb. 20-22. The NACHL Nationals will also be held at the IceDen from March 11-19; times for both will be determined.

