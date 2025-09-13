Eight Owls honored in FAU’s 2025 Hall of Fame list of inductees

On Sept. 11, FAU Athletics announced the 2025 Hall of Fame class.

The list includes Trey Hendrickson, Harrison Bryant, Greg Gantt, Erica Brok, Karen Gray, Capri Grotowski, Mike McKenna, and D’Joun Smith.

Hendrickson played for the Owls football program from 2013 to 2016. He played 48 games at defensive end, totaling 131 tackles (56 of which were solo), 42.5 tackles for loss, 29.5 sacks, three passes defended, eight forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two blocks.

He was named the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year in his senior year. In his junior year, he set the single-season and career record for sacks in the Owls program, led the conference in sacks, and ranked second nationally.

The New Orleans Saints drafted Hendrickson in 2017 and have been a member of the Cincinnati Bengals since 2021. Last season, Hendrickson led the league in sacks with 17.5 and was named First Team All-Pro. He is a four-time Pro Bowler.

Bryant played for the Owls football program from 2016 to 2019. He played 48 career games at tight end, totaling 148 receptions for 2,137 yards and 16 touchdowns. He rushed for two yards in 2018, ran one kick return for five yards in 2016, and made one tackle in 2018.

Bryant was the 2019 John Mackey Award winner, which is given out to the most outstanding tight end in college football. He was also named to the CBS, ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Athlon Sports First Team All-Americans and Conference USA First Team All-Conference. Bryant was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2020, playing for four seasons before jumping around with the Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, and now the Houston Texans.

Gantt played for the Owls men’s basketball program from 2009 to 2013. He played 120 games, starting in 113 of them. He had a career 43.4% field goal percentage, 37.2% three-point percentage, 75.1% free throw percentage, tallied 413 rebounds, 124 assists, 169 turnovers, nine blocks, 89 steals and scored 1,954 points.

He led the Owls in scoring for three straight seasons, from his sophomore to senior year. He broke the freshman record for three-pointers in a season with 85 and the scoring record with 468 points. In his sophomore year, he was named Second-Team All-Sun Belt. In his junior year, he became the 8th Owl to record 1,000 career points. After FAU, Gantt was drafted by the then-NBA D-League and the Austin Toros in 2013 and most recently played for the Club Sant Antoni Ibiza in Spain-Segunda FEB.

Brok played for the Owls beach volleyball program from 2018 to 2022. Brok held many accolades, including 2021 and 2022 AVCA First Team All-Americans, 2022 C-USA Pair of the Year with Mackenzie Morris, 2022 C-USA Preseason Player of the Year, 2021 CCSA Preseason Team, and the 2018 CCSA Co-Freshman of the Year.

She holds several school records, including individual career wins with 96, career wins as a pair with Morris with 95 and win percentage as a pair with .760 and individual season wins with 25, among many more.

Gray played for the Owls women’s golf team from 1984 to 1986 and was named an All-American in all three years. She competed in the U.S. Women’s Open in 1991 and 1993, and the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship after FAU.

She became the women’s golf head coach at Methodist University, taking the program to a 1996 championship title and to the title game again the following year. She now works for Titleist as a research supervisor and as a member of the LPGA and the PGA of America.

Grotowski was the head coach of the Owls beach volleyball team from 2014 to 2022. She had a combined 128-86 record, with the last four out of five years ending in the postseason. In 2018, the program finished No. 20 in the AVCA poll, with a pair making it to the National Pairs Championship.

In 2019, the program reached the CCSA Tournament quarterfinals. In 2021, the program won the CCSA Championship. Grotowski also allotted 100 career wins while the program finished 12th in the AVCA poll. She won the Conference USA Coach of the Year Award in 2022 when the program finished with a program-best 23-12 record.

The program reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time and recorded its first postseason win against 9-seed Stanford. Unfortunately, she passed at age 38 in 2022. Her husband Steve is the current coach of the Sandy Owls.

McKenna played for the Owls baseball team from 2005 to 2008. In his senior year, he had a .404 batting average, hit 16 home runs and 74 RBIs. McKenna put himself in the program’s history books, recording 185 career runs, 444 total bases, 270 hits, 41 home runs, 43 doubles, .361 batting average, .594% slugging percentage, 157 runs scored and 91 walks. He was the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year in his senior year.

He was a USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award semifinalist, which goes to the best amateur player in college baseball. He was also named First Team All-Sun Belt Conference outfielder. After FAU, McKenna was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 14th round of the 2008 MLB Draft. He played one season for the Hudson Valley Renegades.

Smith played for the Owls football team from 2011 to 2014. During his career as a defensive back, Smith returned 26 kicks for 644 yards, nine interceptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns, had 109 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, 37 passes defended, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

He was named captain ahead of his senior year. In his junior year, he was ranked No. 1 in Conference USA, No. 2 nationally in passes defended, and No. 1 in the conference and No. 3 nationally in interceptions. After FAU, Smith was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2015 NFL Draft, playing two years in the pros with the Colts and the Tennessee Titans.

The class will be honored on Oct. 11 at halftime during the Owls vs. the University of Alabama at Birmingham game on Hall of Fame Weekend. The class will be enshrined along with 33 others who came before them since 2006.

