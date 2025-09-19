Editorial: Competitive Excellence Fund could be Florida Atlantic’s game-changer

Florida Atlantic launched the Competitive Excellence Fund on June 27, 2025, to strengthen its athletics programs in the new revenue-sharing era in the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

The university committed an average of $5 million annually, supplemented by private donations, to cover scholarships, facilities, and recruiting needs; anonymous gifts of $500,000 and $250,000 have already boosted the fund.

With name, image, and likeness guidelines and regulations changing annually and seasonally, the NCAA has struggled to be uniform in its approach. Schools, student-athletes, and fans must navigate a dynamic world of possibilities and uncertainties.

FAU is a university with an athletics program on the rise. The university gained national attention after the men’s basketball team’s Final Four run in 2023. That success brought in more fans, including a 27% increase in first-year student applications, stronger recruiting opportunities, and higher expectations. Still, it also created pressure to maintain that level of performance. Without continued investment, that momentum could quickly fade.

On June 6, 2025, Judge Claudia Wilken approved the House v. NCAA settlement and established that the NCAA and major conferences, such as the Southeastern Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference, and the Big 10, to name a few, will pay $2.8 billion to current and former Division I student-athletes for past restrictions on NIL rights. This settlement also allows universities to directly share revenue with student-athletes, starting with an annual cap of $20.5 million per school that will increase over time; this took effect on July 1.

Unlike many Power Four schools, FAU operates with a smaller budget – also known as a “mid-major program.” The Competitive Excellence Fund levels the playing field by allowing FAU to compete for the top players, upgrade its facilities, and offer support services for its student-athletes. It enables FAU to keep up with larger institutions and programs with significantly more financial resources.

“Florida Atlantic Athletics has been, and will continue to be, at the forefront in providing earning opportunities for our student-athletes. We embraced Name, Image and Likeness from its inception and have been highly competitive, both within our conference and nationally, in providing those resources,” said Brian White, FAU’s vice president and director of athletics, in a press release on June 27. “To do that, we must always offer a student-athlete experience reflective of that vision.”

At the University of Florida, athletic director Scott Stricklin has already confirmed that the Gators will be positioned to distribute the maximum allowed. Revenue-generating sports such as football and men’s basketball will command the largest share, while non-revenue sports will benefit indirectly through expanded scholarships and support. With substantial athletic revenues and an established NIL infrastructure, the Gators are expected to take full advantage of the new system.

UF faces a different challenge than FAU: Group of Five programs average closer to $2.5 million annually in potential revenue sharing. While schools like FAU could technically opt to distribute up to the $20.5 million cap, doing so would likely strain their budgets.

Instead, FAU will likely rely more heavily on donor contributions and collective support, such as the Paradise Club, to keep pace with larger programs.

Another key benefit of the fund is its role in retaining and recruiting talent. FAU must offer competitive salaries, state-of-the-art training environments, and strong support systems to keep star players and coaches or bring in new ones. The fund directly supports these efforts, making FAU a more attractive destination.

Building a winning culture isn’t just about one good season. It requires consistency, proper support, and infrastructure. The Competitive Excellence Fund invests in these areas, helping FAU build a long-term foundation for sustained athletic success.

“While we continue to invest heavily in our academic and research missions, having a competitive athletics program is an important aspect of our university’s success on and off the field,” said Florida Atlantic President Adam Hasner.

Athletic success doesn’t just impact the teams; it boosts the entire university. It leads to more student applications, increased donor support, greater school pride, and national visibility; in a nutshell, the Competitive Excellence Fund benefits everyone on campus, not just athletes.

