Best of Florida awards FAU’s Career Center top recognition in career services

The Best of Florida awards named Florida Atlantic University’s Career Center the winner in the College & Career Planning Services category this year.

The award, determined by public vote, recognizes businesses and organizations across the state that demonstrate outstanding and impactful service, according to the Guide to Florida’s website. FAU’s Career Center provides students and alumni with career advising sessions, job and internship resources, and connections with employers.

In 2024 alone, FAU’s Career Center supported more than 27,000 unique students, representing roughly 70 percent of the university’s student population, and graduates reported an average starting salary of $56,925, according to FAU’s Sept. 15 news release. The center also maintains connections with nearly 31,000 registered employers and adds about 3,300 new employers each year.

Brian Montalvo, FAU’s assistant vice president of career services, said in an email to the University Press that the award was particularly meaningful because it came directly from the students and community partners the center serves.

“Success at this level doesn’t happen in isolation; it’s the result of a very dedicated staff at the Career Center, strong institutional support, and a shared commitment to student success,” Montalvo wrote in the email.

The recognition comes this fall as the Career Center completes a renovation designed to expand services. The updated facility includes modernized spaces for career coaching, employer engagement, and workshops, Montalvo mentioned. The center also added collaborative meeting areas, technology-equipped environments, and refreshed branding.

The center operates on a drop-in model, allowing students to access services without an appointment, and the Career Center delivers career coaching and related programming to more than 32,000 students in a single academic year. As FAU looks ahead with its career services 2030 strategic vision, the award provides momentum to continue raising the bar.

“This recognition elevates the visibility of our Career Center, especially with employer partners that are deciding whether to recruit here or at sister institutions,” Moltavo wrote. “It also reinforces Florida Atlantic University’s reputation as a leader in student success and career readiness, strengthens our ability to attract employers, and inspires students to take full advantage of the resources available to them.”

Julius Demosthenes is a Staff Writer for the University Press. For more information on this or other stories, contact Demosthenes at [email protected] or DM jay_dem0 on Instagram.