Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Read our latest print!
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Best of Florida awards FAU’s Career Center top recognition in career services

Florida award program honors Florida Atlantic University’s Career Center for its employer partnerships and measurable success in preparing students for their careers.
Categories:
Courtesy of Pete Gordon
The newly renovated drop-in area at FAU’s Career Center.
Julius Demosthenes, Staff Writer
September 24, 2025

The Best of Florida awards named Florida Atlantic University’s Career Center the winner in the College & Career Planning Services category this year.

The award, determined by public vote, recognizes businesses and organizations across the state that demonstrate outstanding and impactful service, according to the Guide to Florida’s website. FAU’s Career Center provides students and alumni with career advising sessions, job and internship resources, and connections with employers.

In 2024 alone, FAU’s Career Center supported more than 27,000 unique students, representing roughly 70 percent of the university’s student population, and graduates reported an average starting salary of $56,925, according to FAU’s Sept. 15 news release. The center also maintains connections with nearly 31,000 registered employers and adds about 3,300 new employers each year.

Brian Montalvo, FAU’s assistant vice president of career services, said in an email to the University Press that the award was particularly meaningful because it came directly from the students and community partners the center serves.

“Success at this level doesn’t happen in isolation; it’s the result of a very dedicated staff at the Career Center, strong institutional support, and a shared commitment to student success,” Montalvo wrote in the email.

The recognition comes this fall as the Career Center completes a renovation designed to expand services. The updated facility includes modernized spaces for career coaching, employer engagement, and workshops, Montalvo mentioned. The center also added collaborative meeting areas, technology-equipped environments, and refreshed branding.

The center operates on a drop-in model, allowing students to access services without an appointment, and the Career Center delivers career coaching and related programming to more than 32,000 students in a single academic year. As FAU looks ahead with its career services 2030 strategic vision, the award provides momentum to continue raising the bar.

“This recognition elevates the visibility of our Career Center, especially with employer partners that are deciding whether to recruit here or at sister institutions,” Moltavo wrote. “It also reinforces Florida Atlantic University’s reputation as a leader in student success and career readiness, strengthens our ability to attract employers, and inspires students to take full advantage of the resources available to them.”

Julius Demosthenes is a Staff Writer for the University Press. For more information on this or other stories, contact Demosthenes at [email protected] or DM jay_dem0 on Instagram.

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
A sign on a wall near FAU's Boca Raton Breezeway walkway.
FAU joins U.S. News Top 100 public schools list
Online creator @lustinstaste’s Instagram profile pictured on the side of the College of Nursing building.
Unknown individual secretly records women in FAU campus interviews
Headshot of Rebel Cole, a finance professor at FAU. Photo courtesy of FAU College of Business website.
FAU confirms third faculty member on leave tied to Charlie Kirk posts
Photo courtesy of Kate Polak, Florida Atlantic University English professor.
FAU professor claims First Amendment rights violated over social media leave
Florida Supreme Court Justice Renetha Francis (left) and FAU President Adam Hasner (right) speaking on stage during Florida Atlantic's Constitution Day event on Sept. 15.
Florida Supreme Court Justice Renatha Francis visits FAU for Constitution Day event
Florida Atlantic University art history professor Karen Leader spoke to a group of protesters at an anti-ICE demonstration Sept. 5 on the Boca Raton campus.
FAU investigates professor Karen Leader over comments on the late Charlie Kirk
More in Top Stories
A burrowing owl sits on its morning perch on FAU's Boca Raton campus on Sept. 12, 2025.
Gallery: Wildlife spottings on FAU Boca Raton campus
Florida Atlantic Owls cheering after winning a point against Bethune-Cookman University in their game on Sept. 20, 2025.
Women’s Volleyball: Owls take the win for the 2025 Owls Paradise Classic, 3-0
An arial view of Flagler Credit Union Stadium at FAU's main campus in Boca Raton, FL.
Editorial: Competitive Excellence Fund could be Florida Atlantic’s game-changer
Niccolo Moretti dribbling the ball up the court in FAU’s game against Charlotte at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena on Feb. 10, 2025.
FAU Men’s Basketball reveals 2025-26 non-conference schedule
FAU students Zoey Sanchez, Selin Sandy, and Lisa Pajak (left to right) at LHA’s “Noche de Arte” in Boca Raton Student Union on Sept. 16.
FAU’s Latino Hispanic Association hosts first event of semester, ‘Noche de Arte’
Boca House of Representatives in a Sept. 12 meeting in the House Chambers room at Boca Raton Student Union.
Boca House of Representatives fails to meet required transparency standards