‘Recovery is possible’: FAU student organization leads overdose awareness walk

The Florida Atlantic University community came together on Friday to walk the Boca Raton campus and raise awareness about drug overdoses.
Mohit Vasishta
FAU community unites for overdose awareness walk at the Boca Raton campus on Aug. 29.
Mohit Vasishta, Contributing Writer
August 29, 2025

Florida Atlantic University student organization, Collegiate Recovery Community, hosted its fifth annual “Overdose Awareness Walk and Recovery Event” as part of the International Overdose Day on Friday.

The walk took place near the Flagler Credit Union Stadium and ended at the Phyllis and Harvey School of Social Work Building. The walk, which originally began in 2021 with five nonprofit partners, has since then doubled to 10, wrote Matthew Patterson, a student pursuing his doctorate in public administration at FAU.

Patterson, who says he is in recovery from substance use, stated in the email to the University Press, “I have lost many friends to addiction and overdose, so raising awareness and making recovery visible on campus is personal to me, because recovery is possible.”

According to Florida Health Charts, there were 7,220 fatal overdoses statewide in 2023, out of which 593 and 527 were recorded from Broward and Palm Beach County, respectively.

Patterson, along with two other students, founded the Collegiate Recovery Community at FAU, working on creating a safe and accepting community for people in recovery.

“I just really liked the message behind the organization,” said Mary Mistretta, a senior majoring in biological science, who has been attending the event since last year. “They are trying to advocate for people who have overdosed or for people looking to get the help they need.”

A total of 11 nonprofits attended the event this year, each handing out drug overdose information and Narcan kits, which are used to rapidly reverse drug overdoses.

“Many people are not aware that Narcan can help prevent overdose,” Mistretta added. She expressed her hope that more events like this should happen on campus.

“Our event is part of that ‘all-hands’ approach: it’s better to have Narcan and not need it than to need it and not have it,” wrote Patterson in his email. “Over 300 plus boxes of Narcan were distributed last year.”

Students attending the walk for the first time also shared similar hopes.

“I enjoy the message on how to be safe and prevent drug use,” said Lisa Paja, a sophomore majoring in biological science. “I think it’s important, especially with college students.”

After the walk ended, Patterson shared a few remarks about his journey to recovery.

“It is possible and can be done,” he said, referring to his own path to recovery.

Mohit Vasishta is a Contributing Writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected].

Tags:
