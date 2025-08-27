Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

FAU starts second attempt at Holocaust and Jewish Studies Building construction

Originally set to start in 2022, construction for the Kurt and Marilyn Wallach Holocaust and Jewish Studies Building officially kicked off Tuesday.
Jada Strayer
The sign shows the vision of the Kurt and Marilyn Wallach Holocaust and Jewish Studies Building set to open in 2026.
Gabriela Quintero and Jada Strayer
August 27, 2025

Editor’s Note: A quote previously attributed to President Adam Hasner was corrected to attribute Marilyn Wallach on Aug. 28.

Florida Atlantic University held the official construction kickoff for the Kurt and Marilyn Wallach Holocaust and Jewish Studies Building on Tuesday.

However, this isn’t the project’s first launch. FAU hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the institute back in September 2022. University officials say the current ceremony marks a renewed commitment to bringing the Wallachs’ vision to life.

FAU originally planned for the building to open in June 2024, but due to rising construction prices, construction was pushed back by three years, according to a university spokesperson. The institute is set to open in the fall of 2026 and include a Holocaust and human rights professional development training room, according to the project’s proposal.

The proposal also shows that this facility will host classes and K-12 teacher workshops through collaborations with the Gutterman Family Center for Holocaust and Human Rights Education and the Leon Charney Diplomacy Program.

“No matter how wonderful the building may be, that is not as important as what this building will do to not only preserve the memory of those lost in the Holocaust, including over 200 of Kurt’s family members… through education, we will learn the lessons of the Holocaust and make them relevant today,” said Marilyn Wallach, who donated the $20 million gift used for the construction alongside her husband shortly before he passed.

According to documents from the university regarding the project, the building cost the university $11,844,200. Kurt and Marilyn Wallach made this project possible through a $20 million donation.

A university spokesperson shared that although construction for the building has been funded, the university is auctioning off naming rights to different spaces within the institute, ranging anywhere from $75,000 to upwards of $2 million.

The 23,577-square-foot space is currently set to be built across from Parking Lot 23, next to the Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters, as an expansion of the college. Although the center focuses on Holocaust and human rights education, the building is also set to provide a first-class performing arts hall for musical performance, featuring over 150 seats, according to plans for the project on FAU’s website.

FAU President Adam Hasner highlighted the Holocaust and Jewish Studies Building as a reminder of the university’s commitment to provide education to prevent further humanitarian crises, “Never Again,” and as a voice against antisemitism and hate.

“Will we make a difference? We have to. Or we will be seeing the Holocaust revisited again and again, not just Jews, but any groups or individuals may become targets. We must succeed. The people of this world deserve better. We dare not fail,” said Marilyn during the building’s groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday.

Michael Horswell, dean of the Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters, shared words that Kurt shared many years ago: “We speak for those who cannot speak, we remember all the victims, including our family members who perished needlessly.”

Gabriela Quintero is the Managing Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected]

Jada Strayer is the Political Reporter for the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or contact her on Instagram @jadastrayer for information regarding this or other stories.

Gabriela Quintero
Gabriela Quintero, Managing Editor

Gabriela Quintero is an FAU High School junior who hopes to pursue a dual degree in English and political science. She enjoys listening to and reviewing music, writing poetry, and gardening. She also enjoys spreading her love for literature to her community through volunteer projects with Students Speak Up for Kids, an organization that works with the foster care system in Palm Beach County.

Jada Strayer
Jada Strayer, Political Reporter
Jada is a senior majoring in communication studies with a minor in public relations and political communication. She’s passionate about broadcast journalism and hopes to work as an on-air reporter or anchor, combining her love for storytelling with her interest in current events. When she’s not writing or reporting, she enjoys exploring new ways to tell stories and hopes to bring clarity and connection to the communities she covers. 