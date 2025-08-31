Boca House rejects resolution against FAU partnership with ICE

Florida Atlantic University’s Boca Raton House of Representatives did not pass a resolution at its Aug. 29 meeting that opposed the FAU Police Department’s involvement in the federal 287(g) immigration enforcement partnership.

A previous University Press article reported that FAUPD signed the agreement on July 24 to participate in the program. The resolution, authored by Parliamentarian Lina Vasquez-Baron, formally opposed FAUPD’s involvement in the 287(g) program, which allows U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to train law enforcement officers to enforce certain federal immigration laws.

“(The) participation of the FAU Police Department in the federal 287(g), designated to deputize local law enforcement as immigration agents, has sparked grave concern among students about its chilling effects on maintaining trust, transparency, and equitable access to campus resources,” reads the resolution.

The resolution formally opposed any FAUPD involvement in the program and urged the university administration and Board of Trustees not to participate. It also called for transparency, requesting that FAU Police Chief Sean Brammer join in a forum with student leaders and immigration experts to discuss the agreement and ensure student voices are heard.

The resolution did not pass, with 10 representatives voting against it and four voting for it.

The university is following Governor Ron DeSantis’ law enforcement directive on Feb. 19, which pushes for organizations in Florida to work with immigration enforcement.

“All state law enforcement agencies are expected to follow the governor’s Feb. 19 directive on working with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. This includes FAUPD and other state university police departments,” a university spokesperson told the University Press in April.

Baron, who authored the resolution, argued against FAU’s involvement in the 287(g) program.

“It’s within our constitution that it’s our duty to represent the interests, the welfare, and the safety of the student body,” Baron said. “It does fall under our scope, even if it’s linked to larger state or federal issues.”

At the Aug. 29 meeting, Representative Faisal Albaldawi opposed the resolution. However, he said he respected its intent and wanted every student to feel safe and supported.

“As an immigrant myself, I truly do understand the fear and the deep anxiety that some students affected are experiencing,” Albaldawi said. “So please keep in mind that my opposition is not rooted from ignorance.”

He argued that the resolution overstepped SG’s authority and risked weakening its credibility, noting that the state’s pressure played a role.

“Florida’s SB 168 requires state entities and universities to use best efforts in support of federal integration enforcement. This resolution would publicly position us as a university, as anti-state and anti-government, especially with the wording with it and branding certain national enforcement agencies as holding a history of racial discrimination,” said Albaldawi.

Speaker Pro Tempore Nick Special said this resolution and similar ones have been brought before the House multiple times, but none have passed.

The version considered at the Aug. 29 meeting was reworded and reintroduced as a standalone resolution. Special made clear that while members could voice personal opposition, he stressed that this resolution pushes the limits of SG authority.

“Although a lot of us oppose this, we can easily either protest or contact local lawmakers to be against this, but as a body, we have to focus on the student body. And opposing this as a student body, representing the student body, would put us in opposition against both the state and the federal government, which we cannot do,” he said.

