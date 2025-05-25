Golf: Jake Hibbert finishes strong despite setbacks at Hawkstone Qualifier

Florida Atlantic University’s Jake Hibbert was among the many golfers who teed it up this month as the first stages of the U.S. Open qualifying got underway across the country. He competed at Hawkstone Country Club in Gainesville, Florida, one of 110 sites where amateur and professional golfers alike looked to secure a spot in this year’s coveted tournament, set to take place at Oakmont Country Club from June 12 to 15.

These 18-hole local qualifiers, hosted by the United States Golf Association, serve as the first stage in the U.S. Open qualification process. The top five finishers advance to the next phase: final qualifying, a grueling 36-hole, single-day event often nicknamed “golf’s longest day.”

Caddying for Hibbert was his girlfriend, Lea Zeitler, a former FAU and Iowa Hawkeyes women’s golfer. Hibbert teed off on hole No. 10 at 9:48 a.m. on May 8.

After a rough stretch of holes that included a bogey on hole No. 13 and a double bogey on No. 15, he bounced back with a birdie on the short par-4 16th. He drove just short of the green and chipped up for a tap-in birdie.

However, his tee shot on the long par-4 18th took an unlucky bounce out of bounds, resulting in a double bogey. He closed the back nine with a five-over-par 40.

On the front nine, Hibbert found a rhythm. A bogey on No. 1 followed by a stray tee shot, but he settled in nicely, making some pars and rolling in an off-the-fringe putt for birdie on the par-3 5th.

The tight layout and challenging pin placements at Hawkstone presented a tough test for all competitors.

“The most important thing for us is to challenge the players without making the course overly punishing,” said Evan Walker, head golf professional at Hawkstone Country Club. “While our course is relatively short, it’s very tight off the tee; just one or two errant drives can derail a round quickly. We also set up some tough pin positions, so players are tested both off the tee and around the greens.”

As Hibbert approached the end of hole No. 8, the marshals blew the horn for a weather delay. Many players, realizing they would not qualify, chose not to finish their rounds, including one in Hibbert’s group, who was visibly frustrated after a tough several holes. When Hibbert asked if he could finish his putt, the player, already preparing to jet off the course, told him, “You can just end it.”

When asked if he would wait out the weather to finish his round, Hibbert replied, “Yeah, I don’t really like not finishing my round.”

After the delay, Hibbert returned to the course and finished his round with a bogey and a birdie, shooting an even-par 36 on the front and finishing with a 5-over 76.

Although he was out of contention, Hibbert’s decision to complete the final round despite this temporary setback showed excellent sportsmanship and pride in representing FAU.

Zeitler was not surprised by the decision, either. “I would have done the same,” she said. “No matter where or what tournament you play, you always want to finish. It’s all a learning experience and building blocks for your career. Every round counts for something, even if you are not in contention, it will help you down the line.”

Ella Haas is a Contributing Writer for the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or contact her on Instagram @ella_hs7 for information regarding this or other stories.