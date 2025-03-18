Refining the future of universities: Florida Senate bills you need to know in this legislative session

The Florida Senate began its legislative session by introducing over 900 bills on March 4, some of which could impact state universities’ admission, tuition and housing.

Until May 2, lawmakers will decide which bills will go into effect in July.

“Many bills get passed every year, and many of those affect students in our colleges and universities,” Legislative Assistant Jonathan Till said in an email to the University Press on March 12.

Here’s a look into four Senate Bills (SB) that could potentially shape Florida Atlantic University’s atmosphere and higher education if passed.

SB 244: Postsecondary Education

This bill will prohibit “institutions and state universities that meet specified criteria from accepting the application of or admitting an individual who is undocumented for federal immigration purposes,” according to the Florida Senate website.

Immigrants who entered the United States illegally or overstayed their visas cannot enroll in public Florida schools that have an acceptance rate under 85%, according to Senator Randy Fine’s bill proposal. FAU may be subjected to this law because its acceptance rate is 73%.

In a special session, Governor Ron DeSantis also announced additional proposals regarding undocumented immigrants according to Steven Roper, a political science professor and academic director of FAU’s legislative internship program.

One of Desantis’ proposals is reflected in Fine’s bill, which requires undocumented students to pay out-of-state fees instead of receiving in-state tuition. If passed, SB 244 will go into effect on July 1.

“I think higher education is facing a number of headwinds currently,” Roper said. “It’s going to be a wait-and-see how the changes in Washington D.C. and possible changes in Tallahassee would affect universities such as FAU.”

SB 584: Young Adult Housing Support

As FAU’s student population increases, housing options are becoming scarce.

Senator Ileana Garcia’s bill requires “each Florida College System institution and state university to develop plans for prioritizing the placement of certain students.”

According to this bill, universities will need to collaborate with the Department of Children and Families to provide housing for students, particularly those who currently are or previously were in the foster care system, homeless or subjected to homelessness.

SB 760: State University Student Fee Waivers

This bill pertains explicitly to graduate students who are assistants in teaching and research.

SB 760 will “require state universities to waive specified fees for graduate students who meet a specified full-time equivalent appointment requirement,” according to Senator Lori Berman’s proposal.

SB 760 aims to alleviate graduate students’ financial burdens by helping them pay loans and rent. If the bill passes, these students can focus more on their education and assistantships.

SB 1648: First in Your Family Florida Medical School Scholarship and Grant Program

Senator Tracie Davis’ bill proposes the creation of a scholarship and program for students who are the first in their families to go to medical school.

“The United States is currently experiencing a shortage of practicing doctors because demand exceeds supply,” Davis said in her proposal.

To support and equip future medical professionals, this program would provide funds to “students in an in-state medical school or physician assistant program at a public postsecondary educational institution,” according to Davis’ bill.

If enacted, this program will go into effect in the 2025-26 school year, giving a total of $10 million every academic calendar year.

As the legislative session progresses, Roper encourages people to be informed and advocate for issues they are passionate about.

“If a faculty member or a student has any concerns about bills that are being proposed the best way to have a voice is to contact the [senate] member,” he said.

Sephora Charles is a Reporter for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email Charles at [email protected].