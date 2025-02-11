Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

FAU receives a $21 million Promise Neighborhoods Grant, the largest grant FAU has received to date

Broward Unlimited Potentials (UP) seeks to expand educational resources and opportunities for underprivileged neighborhoods around Broward County with the new grant. FAU hopes to use this grant to design programs to enhance the success of around 14,000 students.
FAU receives Promise Neighborhoods $21 million grant (Courtesy of FAU Press Release).
Gabriela Quintero, Student Life Editor
February 11, 2025

On Jan. 23, the U.S. Dept. of Education’s Promise Neighborhoods chose Florida Atlantic University to receive a $21 million grant, which is the largest grant that the university has ever received, according to a press release from FAU.

Florida Atlantic University was chosen to receive the grant in order to expand the Broward Unlimited Potential (UP), a program launched by Broward College in 2018 that provides community members over the age of 18 with skills-based courses and certifications for free. 

The program offers Adult Education programs, including GED and ESOL programs, Career Pathway Navigators, a CE to Credit program that allows those who completed a skills-based certificate to earn credit for their degree at no cost, and an employment program that gives participants free job placement. 

According to Broward College, in order to be eligible for the program, participants must be 18 years or older. For healthcare courses offered by the program, individuals must have a high school diploma. However, the program also offers adult education courses for those who have not yet completed their high school diploma.

“This approach highlights the power of collective action, where government agencies, educational institutions, non-profits, businesses, and local leaders come together to create lasting, transformative change in impoverished communities,” said Gregg Fields, leader of the program at FAU, in a press release.

Promise Neighborhoods’ is an organization funded by the U.S. Dept. of Education that works with underprivileged neighborhoods or areas around the U.S. “Broward UP” is the first program to receive funding from the organization in Florida.

Broward County is currently home to over 6,027 homeless children and families, and over 60% of students from the county qualify for free or reduced-price lunch. According to the press release, these problems contribute to a cycle of poverty and poor educational attainment and hinder social mobility. 

The grant, which provides FAU with the resources to support the project, also allows the University to work with other Broward-based organizations, including Broward College, the School Board of Broward County, the Children Services Council of Broward County, and the Community Foundation of Broward. 

“By removing barriers to education and opportunity, our approach demonstrates how individuals and families can be empowered, paving the way for brighter futures and stronger, more resilient communities,” said Fields in the press release

Although it is unclear what the future of the program looks like under FAU’s involvement, the press release explains some of the key offerings the University is providing towards the program. 

“Key research areas will address increasing mathematics and science education readiness, developing predictive models to identify potential student attendance issues, encouraging parents reading to young children, cultivating parents’ promotion of education and college, and addressing community wellness, health, and unemployment challenges,” the press release states. 

Out of 321 schools representing the program nationwide, FAU becomes the only Florida university to receive a grant for the program. 

Since its launch, the program has expanded to 19 locations around Broward County and has served more than 5,000 residents of the area. 

Stacey Volnick, FAU’s interim president, explains in the press release the significance of the grant and the program. 

“This initiative will be fueled by the expertise and dedication of Florida Atlantic faculty researchers, administrators, and community partners, who will play a pivotal role in driving research efforts and overseeing critical data analytics to ensure the program achieves meaningful and lasting impact,” she said.

FAU faculty involved in the initiative include Nancy Romance, assistant vice president for STEM Research Initiatives; Jonathan Mahadeo, director of analytics for Broward UP; Michael DeDonno, associate professor and director for the Center of Research Excellence; Naelys Luna, founding dean, and professor, Mariana Colvin, associate dean, and associate professor, and David Simpson, assistant professor at FAU’s College of Social Work and Criminal Justice. 

These contributors are responsible for providing feedback to help further the project’s success. 

“FAU and our partner organizations recognize the benefits of and are committed to innovative and sustainable changes that can occur when members across all sectors of the community join forces for the benefit of the children, families, and community at large,” said Fields. 

Gabriela Quintero is the Student Life Editor for the University Press. For more information on this or other stories, contact Quintero at [email protected].

About the Contributor
Gabriela Quintero
Gabriela Quintero, Student Life Editor

Gabriela Quintero is an FAU High School junior who hopes to pursue a dual degree in English and political science. She enjoys listening to and reviewing music, writing poetry, and gardening. She also enjoys spreading her love for literature to her community through volunteer projects with Students Speak Up for Kids, an organization that works with the foster care system in Palm Beach County.