Men’s Soccer: Owls suffer first loss of the season after a 3-1 defeat to UTRGV

This is the Owls’ first loss after four games this season.

FAU men’s soccer (3-1-0) couldn’t maintain its hot streak Thursday night at FAU Soccer Stadium, bowing down to the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) (3-2-0) 3-1 and received its first loss of the season.

Things started out well for the Owls in the 14th minute when junior midfielder Jose Alastuey, after beating his defender, scored a marvelous goal to the right side of the net. Junior defender Tom Abrahamsson was awarded the assist.

Things went downhill for FAU after the goal. UTRGV equalized in the 28th minute thanks to junior forward Reshaun Walkes got the ball to sophomore forward Martin Tellez, who slipped it past FAU’s senior goalkeeper Neil Strauber to earn the goal.

Walkes and Tellez continued their link-up play in the 55th minute during the second half. Tellez created the play this time, as it was a good ball while Walkes found the right corner of the net to give UTRGV the lead.

Senior midfielder Blake Dean and senior forward Ivan Mykhailenko had two shots on target in the 66th and 87th minutes, but UTRGV’s junior goalkeeper Trevor Schneider saved both attempts to keep the Owls at bay.

UTRGV sealed the deal in the 88th minute due to graduate midfielder Yusuf Cueceoglu getting past Strauber to put the ball in the back of the net.

FAU ends its three-game homestand against Florida Gulf Coast on Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. The match will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.