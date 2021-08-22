Swords up, Boards up!

College isn’t only about homework and exams, it’s also about making friends and finding who you truly are. FAU offers a variety of clubs for students who want to get involved. Here is a look at three of those clubs. Students can visit the Owl Central website to see a variety of other on-campus clubs!

Foam Fighting Club

The Foam Fighting club welcomes all walks of life, whether you’re someone who’s serious about the sport or just looking to hit some people with foam weapons.

The on-campus organization is located primarily on the housing lawn or the Henderson field, according to club President Hadley Biederman. The Foam Fighting club serves as a way for students to destress as well as experience a new sport.

