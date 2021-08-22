Just in Time for Fall Fashion
In this next trend cycle, fashion is taking notes from decades past and giving more fluidity in clothing and accessories.
August 22, 2021
Flickering glows begin to dance onto Melania Zilo’s hands while she adjusts her delicate gold chain as it catches light from her phone screen.
Wearing a multicolored pastel pullover, Zilo, the editor-in-chief of FAU’s Strike Magazine, begins telling me about her first in-person meeting on Aug. 23.
“Things are going good. I’m excited to go back and have a real college experience again. We have our first [Strike Magazine] meeting next week, in-person finally,” said Zilo.
