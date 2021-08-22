2021 FAU Football Season Preview
August 22, 2021
In his first season as head coach at FAU, Willie Taggart and his Owls endured a chaotic 2020 season which initially had 12 scheduled games yet only eight regular-season games were played.
Following a topsy-turvy start to the season in which the Owls began with a 5-1 record amidst four games being canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, they lost their final three games which concluded with a tough 25-10 defeat to Memphis in the Montgomery Bowl.
Taggart and his Owls have since brought in some new faces, both within the coaching staff and the playing roster.
Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.