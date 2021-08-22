2021 FAU Football Season Preview

In his first season as head coach at FAU, Willie Taggart and his Owls endured a chaotic 2020 season which initially had 12 scheduled games yet only eight regular-season games were played.

Following a topsy-turvy start to the season in which the Owls began with a 5-1 record amidst four games being canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, they lost their final three games which concluded with a tough 25-10 defeat to Memphis in the Montgomery Bowl.

Taggart and his Owls have since brought in some new faces, both within the coaching staff and the playing roster.

