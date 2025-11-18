Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

FAU professor returns from leave as First Amendment case continues

FAU has reinstated Professor Rebel Cole, who had been on administrative leave since Sept. 15, following social media posts about Charlie Kirk. His return comes as he continues a federal lawsuit alleging First Amendment violations.
Categories:
Photo of FAU signage by David Ames.
Jada Strayer, Political ReporterNovember 18, 2025

According to a LinkedIn post by finance professor Rebel Cole, Florida Atlantic University reinstated him on Tuesday after more than eight weeks of paid administrative leave, which began on Sept. 15. 

The leave followed social media posts he made related to conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University. This action comes six days after he filed a federal lawsuit on Nov. 12 against University President Adam Hasner and five other administrators, alleging that they violated his First Amendment rights. 

In a statement posted on LinkedIn Tuesday night, Cole wrote: “No Harm, No Foul. After nine weeks on administrative leave and one week after I filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging violation of my First Amendment Rights, FAU administrators finally admitted the obvious – that I did nothing to merit suspension – and returned me to normal status.”

According to a letter from FAU sent to Cole on Nov. 18, the university’s investigation, conducted by external counsel Alan Lawson, concluded with the recommendation that Cole’s administrative leave be lifted without any disciplinary action. The letter notes that Cole is “no longer on administrative leave with pay” and instructs him to coordinate with his department chair and dean regarding his return to campus. 

Cole, a tenured faculty member and the Lynn Eminent Scholar Chaired Professor of Finance since 2016, was barred from teaching while the university investigated his social media activity. His suspension is part of a series of administrative leaves at FAU related to posts about Kirk’s assassination. FAU also placed art history professor Karen Leader and English professor Kate Polak on leave, though no updates have been announced regarding their cases.

The federal lawsuit, filed Nov. 12 by Cole and his legal team at Chaerr Jaffe, referenced social media comments from Cole’s personal X account, formerly known as Twitter. Court documents indicate that Cole responded to a user who celebrated Kirk’s assassination, arguing that their post went beyond free speech and promoted harmful actions.  

The documents quote Cole as saying the user should be “very afraid. We are going to hunt you down. We are going to identify you. Then we are going to make you radioactive to polite society. And we will make you both unemployed and unemployable.”

In his Nov. 18 LinkedIn post, he emphasized that FAU was the only university in Florida to “deliberately violate the First Amendment right of its faculty,” and that the administrators responsible for his suspension “must be held accountable.” An FAU spokesperson previously told the University Press that the university does not comment on pending litigation.

Cole noted that while his reinstatement restores his official status, the administrative leave caused lasting damage to his reputation as well as to the reputations of Leader and Polak. “My lawsuit will proceed through federal court until FAU administrators offer a settlement that makes up for this enormous administrative blunder,” he said.

This story is developing and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Jada Strayer is the Political Reporter for the University Press. Email her at jstrayer2023@fau.edu or contact her on Instagram @jadastrayer for information regarding this or other stories.

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Florida Atlantic University Police Department Sgt. Gassant poses near the recent “Hurricane Melissa” donations in the Florida Atlantic University Police Department on Nov. 17.
FAU organizations gather donations for Hurricane Melissa victims
Photo of FAU signage by David Ames.
FAU professor sues after being placed on leave over Charlie Kirk posts
Wocka Flocka Flame performing on Aug. 2, 2014 at London Music Hall. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia.
Waka Flocka Flame absent from FAU homecoming show, no clear answer given
Andy and Joanna Thomson with their five children. Courtesy of the 2025 Andy Thomson campaign.
From FAU classroom to the campaign trail: Andy Thomson seeks Boca Raton mayor’s office
FAU students hold “Terminate 287(g)” sign at Boca House of Representatives meeting on Nov. 7, 2025.
Protesters at Boca House meeting demand FAUPD answers, end 287(g) deal
A close-up shot of a FAU Police Department car.
FAU releases crime report showing Boca Raton campus has most cases
More in Top Stories
Guard Devin Vanterpool looking to pass the ball away from the defender in FAU’s game against Coastal Georgia on Monday, Nov. 19 at the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.
Men’s Basketball: FAU dominates Coastal Georgia 92–63 behind Vanterpool’s 30-point performance
Florida Atlantic men’s soccer team gathering for a photo after taking down the Florida International Panthers in the 2025 American Conference Championship game in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025.
Men’s Soccer: FAU wins American Conference Championship in 3–2 comeback thriller over FIU
Wide Receiver Jaysonn Platt celebrates a touchdown catch in FAU’s game versus Tulane on Saturday, Nov. 15 at Yulman Stadium.
Football: Florida Atlantic suffers 35-24 loss to Tulane, drops to 4-6 on the season
Wide receiver Jayshon Platt doing a first-down celebration in FAU’s Homecoming game against the University of Tulsa on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at Flagler Credit Union Stadium.
University Press staff have mixed predictions for FAU’s showdown against Tulane
Owlsley and Hoot posing together at Hoot's innagural appearance.
Owlsley and Hoot earn No. 20 and 21 spots on sexiest college football mascots list
Caden Veltkamp rushes with the ball in FAU’s game against the University of Memphis on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at Flagler Credit Union Stadium.
FAU starting Quarterback Caden Veltkamp suffers shoulder injury, status uncertain for next game
About the Contributor
Jada Strayer
Jada Strayer, Political Reporter
Jada is a senior majoring in communication studies with a minor in public relations and political communication. She’s passionate about broadcast journalism and hopes to work as an on-air reporter or anchor, combining her love for storytelling with her interest in current events. When she’s not writing or reporting, she enjoys exploring new ways to tell stories and hopes to bring clarity and connection to the communities she covers. 