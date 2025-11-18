FAU professor returns from leave as First Amendment case continues

According to a LinkedIn post by finance professor Rebel Cole, Florida Atlantic University reinstated him on Tuesday after more than eight weeks of paid administrative leave, which began on Sept. 15.

The leave followed social media posts he made related to conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University. This action comes six days after he filed a federal lawsuit on Nov. 12 against University President Adam Hasner and five other administrators, alleging that they violated his First Amendment rights.

In a statement posted on LinkedIn Tuesday night, Cole wrote: “No Harm, No Foul. After nine weeks on administrative leave and one week after I filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging violation of my First Amendment Rights, FAU administrators finally admitted the obvious – that I did nothing to merit suspension – and returned me to normal status.”

According to a letter from FAU sent to Cole on Nov. 18, the university’s investigation, conducted by external counsel Alan Lawson, concluded with the recommendation that Cole’s administrative leave be lifted without any disciplinary action. The letter notes that Cole is “no longer on administrative leave with pay” and instructs him to coordinate with his department chair and dean regarding his return to campus.

Cole, a tenured faculty member and the Lynn Eminent Scholar Chaired Professor of Finance since 2016, was barred from teaching while the university investigated his social media activity. His suspension is part of a series of administrative leaves at FAU related to posts about Kirk’s assassination. FAU also placed art history professor Karen Leader and English professor Kate Polak on leave, though no updates have been announced regarding their cases.

The federal lawsuit, filed Nov. 12 by Cole and his legal team at Chaerr Jaffe, referenced social media comments from Cole’s personal X account, formerly known as Twitter. Court documents indicate that Cole responded to a user who celebrated Kirk’s assassination, arguing that their post went beyond free speech and promoted harmful actions.

The documents quote Cole as saying the user should be “very afraid. We are going to hunt you down. We are going to identify you. Then we are going to make you radioactive to polite society. And we will make you both unemployed and unemployable.”

In his Nov. 18 LinkedIn post, he emphasized that FAU was the only university in Florida to “deliberately violate the First Amendment right of its faculty,” and that the administrators responsible for his suspension “must be held accountable.” An FAU spokesperson previously told the University Press that the university does not comment on pending litigation.

Cole noted that while his reinstatement restores his official status, the administrative leave caused lasting damage to his reputation as well as to the reputations of Leader and Polak. “My lawsuit will proceed through federal court until FAU administrators offer a settlement that makes up for this enormous administrative blunder,” he said.

This story is developing and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Jada Strayer is the Political Reporter for the University Press. Email her at jstrayer2023@fau.edu or contact her on Instagram @jadastrayer for information regarding this or other stories.