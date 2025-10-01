Florida Atlantic’s Alpha Tau Omega fraternity raises over $22,000 for veteran rehabilitation

Florida Atlantic University’s Alpha Tau Omega Eta Mu chapter, the first fraternity on Boca Raton’s campus, raised more than $22,000 for the 22 Project, a nonprofit organization that supports veterans impacted by traumatic brain injuries.

The initiative served as a part of the chapter’s philanthropy week, with fundraising efforts concluding on Oct. 1 after two weeks of events starting on Sept. 18. For the past two years, the Eta Mu chapter has partnered with the nonprofit as a way to not only give back to veterans but also to bring together the city of Boca Raton and FAU students through their annual Buffalo Bash, according to Faisal Albadawi, a sophomore majoring in Health Administration and ATO’s event manager.

FAU’s Eta Mu is a part of the nationwide collection of Alpha Tau Omega fraternities; each chapter hosts its own week geared toward a philanthropic cause. ATO’s “philanthropy week” took place on Sept. 18 and 19. The fraternity opened the week with a “Tau Wash,” where the fraternity brothers washed cars, and the proceeds made from the Tau Wash contributed to the total amount raised. The week culminated on Sept. 19 with their annual event, the “Buffalo Bash.”

The Buffalo Bash was held in Boca Raton’s Sanborn Square Park, located about two miles from FAU. Last year, Alpha Tau Omega raised more than $30,000 for the 22 Project over the course of two days during their philanthropy week, but this year, the fraternity managed to raise $22,000.

Albadawi, alongside Brent Caiazzo, a sophomore finance major and the fraternity’s philanthropy chairman, put together the main event because of the fraternity’s close connection to veterans.

“The 22 project has always been a cause that is very near and dear to the hearts of many brothers here at ATO,” said Albadawi. “Many of our brothers here have family members that have served in the military. Our most recent president [Luke Rosen] is a veteran himself, and it is a cause that we love coming together.”

Ashley Williams, the 22 Project’s executive director and a 2013 FAU alumna, explains that the project provides hyperbaric oxygen therapy for veterans with traumatic brain injuries.

According to the Mayo Clinic, hyperbaric oxygen therapy is defined as a treatment that helps increase the delivery of oxygen to the body by providing pure oxygen in an enclosed space, such as a chamber, with higher-than-normal air pressure.

“It’s a holistic way to be able to help the brain heal itself. ATO has been wonderful to our organization, and last year raised more than $30,000, which put countless veterans through this treatment and helped them do great things like go back to school at FAU, re-engage in the workforce, and improve relationships with their families,” said Williams.

Veterans typically sustain traumatic brain injuries such as concussions and or hematomas, which are the pooling of blood around the brain. Traumatic brain injuries can result in mood instability, anxiety, headaches, poor impulse control, difficulty with judgment, and challenges in empathizing with others, according to the 22 Project.

John Schrey, a Marine Corps veteran who was deployed twice to Afghanistan, spoke at the Buffalo Bash about how the 22 Project helped rehabilitate him.

“I’ve seen veterans who couldn’t even hold a conversation or leave their house, blossom and come to life,” said Schrey. It’s not easy for us to do this, to go through this stuff, but what you guys do, and the love that we feel from you guys in the fraternity and everybody, I really appreciate it, and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Schrey suffered TBI because of three improvised explosive device attacks, which, according to an IED fact sheet by Homeland Security, are homemade bombs meant to incapacitate or distract soldiers. When he left the Marine Corps, Schrey battled homelessness and substance abuse until he became completely clean in 2019.

But, Schrey is not alone; there are countless testimonies from veterans who acknowledge the successful work of the 22 Project and how it has allowed them to pursue life as normally as possible.

Mia Miller, a sophomore majoring in accounting, found out about the bash through her sorority, Theta Phi Alpha. All of FAU’s fraternities and sororities have their “philanthropy week,” a week meant for fraternal organizations to engage with local communities through hosting educational events and fundraising activities, like the Buffalo Bash.

“I really like it. It warms my heart,” Miller said when asked about ATO’s philanthropic efforts. “I love that they’re really passionate about it. It’s always a good cause to raise money for.”

To hit their donation goal, Alpha Tau Omega extended its fundraising efforts to allow the brothers to gather more donations from community members, their family members, and friends. The brothers ultimately finished with $22,000 to donate to the veterans affected by PTSD and TBI, but did not comment on why that is the case in time for publication

“We had over 1000 donors, which is huge,” said Albadawi. “It shows how much of the community came together for one cause, and we have no doubt next year’s bash will be even better.”

The Buffalo Bash was sponsored by restaurants, which set up booths at the event, such as Miller’s Ale House, Just Baked, and Flanagan’s, to name a few. FAU students, sorority sisters, and local communities enjoyed petting zoo animals, wings, and shopping at local businesses, as they helped ATO raise funds to donate to the veterans in need.

The event wrapped up the night, as community members cycled in and out, listening to a live performance by local musician Aaron Intrater, eating food, and raffle prize competitions.

Samantha Cersonsky, who’s also a part of the Theta Phi Alpha sorority, heard about the event through her sorority sisters and other FAU fraternities. Cersonsky enjoyed the bash and noted that ATO inspired her to donate to the veterans.

“I’m loving the event. The animals are so adorable, the food’s delicious, and the vendors are amazing. They’re doing an amazing job on it,” Cersonsky said. “They’re keeping our sorority hype to donate more money.”

Kaii Thompson is the Culture Reporter for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected].