‘Hazing ends with us’: FAU hosts annual summit to tackle hazing head-on

Florida Atlantic University hosted its annual Hazing Prevention Summit on Thursday night, bringing together Greek life members, athletes, and student organizations to address hazing, which includes harmful initiation practices. The event aimed to raise awareness about the physical and mental risks of hazing and promote safer campus traditions.

The summit offered students strategies to prevent harm and promote integrity within their organizations, and was designed to educate the FAU community about the realities of hazing. Organized by the Council of Student Organizations across FAU’s campuses and the Office of Student Activities and Involvement, the event equipped students with tools to stand up, speak out, and create safer communities.

“There is no such thing as a minor case of hazing,” said University President Adam Hasner in a recorded message played at the summit. “Hazing ends with us.” Hasner served in the Florida House of Representatives from 2002 to 2010. While there, he sponsored the 2005 legislation that became Florida’s anti-hazing law, often referred to as the Chad Meredith Act.

According to Florida Statute 1006.63, hazing is any action that endangers a student’s mental or physical health when joining or maintaining membership in a student organization. The act of hazing is prohibited under FAU’s Student Code of Conduct. The university maintains a zero-tolerance policy, and students found responsible for hazing can face criminal charges, fines, or even jail time.

At the summit, FAU Dean of Students Pamela Malyk outlined how FAU’s medical and hazing amnesty policies protect students and student organizations who seek help in emergencies. Under FAU’s medical amnesty policy, those who follow the proper steps can seek help without fear of university punishments. Malyk explained the three key steps: call 911, stay with the person, and cooperate with first responders.

She said those involved are not subject to disciplinary actions for substance-related violations, though they still may be required to meet with the Director of Community Standards to discuss the incident. They also remain subject to penalties under local, state, or federal law. “My goal as dean of students is making sure that we have a safe campus and that your health, safety, and well-being is paramount,” Malyk said.

FAU’s hazing amnesty policy states that students and student organizations who seek help in serious or life-threatening situations resulting from hazing may be protected from university conduct charges. Under Florida’s “Andrew’s Law,” those involved may be shielded if they stay on scene with the person in need of immediate medical assistance until help arrives and cooperate with responders, or as deemed appropriate by the dean of students. Those who meet these criteria may have their actions considered a mitigating factor in any potential sanctions, though they remain subject to penalties under local, state, or federal law.

David Stollman, a nationally recognized speaker and hazing prevention advocate, delivered the keynote address. “Your first and foremost responsibility in your student organization, in your team, in your sorority or fraternity, is to look out for the well-being of each other,” said Stollman while also discussing how hazing affects group dynamics. He said the hazing fosters division, creates cliques and rivalries, and erodes trust among members.

Larry Faerman, vice president of student affairs, urged students to see their leadership roles as both a privilege and a responsibility. He noted that hazing undermines trust and can damage reputations.

“Hazing is a breach of trust and the commitment that we make to one another, and it has no place in any of our teams or organizations,” Faerman said. He also warned that a single incident could damage the reputation that FAU had worked hard to build.

Nicole Kogan, assistant dean and director of Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution, echoed the same sentiments in a recorded statement at the summit. She said that the university is dedicated to student success and fostering an environment where every student can thrive academically and personally.

“Hazing undermines that mission and has no place in our community. If you see something, say something, let’s work together to uphold the values that support excellence, safety, and opportunity for all,” said Kogan.

Jada Strayer is the Political Reporter for the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or contact her on Instagram @jadastrayer for information regarding this or other stories.