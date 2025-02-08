Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Application Submission Form
Story Tips Submission Form
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Categories:

‘Spread Cream Cheese Not Hate’: Hillel’s effort to combat campus-wide antisemitism

At the fourth-annual event, Hillel handed out bagels with cream cheese to students who participated in a pledge to fight antisemitism around Florida Atlantic’s Boca Raton campus.
Ariela Fischer and Eden Hebron, Hillel volunteers, holding up QR codes for students to sign the antisemitism campaign.
Courtesy of Hillel of Broward and Palm Beach
Ariela Fischer and Eden Hebron, Hillel volunteers, holding up QR codes for students to sign the antisemitism campaign.
Sam Grizelj, Contributing Writer
February 8, 2025

On Feb. 6, Hillel Center, a Jewish campus organization on Florida Atlantic University’s Boca Raton campus, hosted its fourth annual “Spread Cream Cheese Not Hate”  campaign, which was started in an effort to combat campus-wide antisemitism or hate against individuals of Jewish faith.

Now celebrating its fourth year, Hillel commits to teaching FAU community members to spread awareness against antisemitism in exchange for a bagel with cream cheese. 

“Spread Cream Cheese Not Hate” event booth outside of Florida Atlantic University’s Starbucks location (Courtesy of Hillel of Broward and Palm Beach).

Senior Danielle Cohen volunteers for Hillel. She reveals her pride for the campaign as they reach 600 signatures and her thoughts on what this pledge means to her. 

 “The community is supportive of us, and that they’re not going to use slander or hate speech against us,” Cohen said. “I stand against antisemitism, I really cherish our community and I want to make my voice known.” 

“Spread Cream Cheese Not Hate” was founded in 2020 at the Hillel at the University of Florida. The campaign was originally launched to bring awareness to students about antisemitism, or discrimination against Jewish people, and all forms of hate speech.

But Hillel isn’t the only group that fights against hate. Eden Hevron, a junior at FAU and president of Owls 4 Israel, has also joined to strike back against hate. Owls 4 Israel is a pro-Israel club on campus with a mission to immerse students in Israeli culture, traditions, and history.   

“Together, Owls 4Israel, Hillel, A Phi, Student Government, a lot of us have collaborated, and it’s kind of this nice and wide campaign to combat antisemitism and take a stance against University antisemitism,” Hevron said.    

According to Hillel International, antisemitic incidents rose by 700% from 2022-2024. Spencer Gold, a junior at FAU, amplifies the importance of fighting against hate, specifically noting this rise in antisemitism. 

“I think hate specifically against Jews is on the rise, and it’s important that we get together and branch out to the broader community,” Gold said. “It’s really enjoyable to be out here with all my peers; just helping feed the community is nice, and helping spread awareness of the broader hate in our community.”

Sam Grizelj is a Contributing Writer for the University Press. For more information on this or other stories, contact Grizelj at [email protected].  

View Story Comments
More to Discover
More in Student Life
FAU’s College of Engineering and Computer Science’s Ray McCallister, used by staff and students for environmental research projects, representing FAU at the 2024 Winterfest Boat Parade.
The holiday spirit isn’t over as Seminole Hard Rock’s 2024 Winterfest awards FAU the People’s Choice Award
ECOS faculty and students in downtown Fort Lauderdale during a King Tide flooding event, studying tides that flood coastal landscapes across areas of Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade.
Florida Atlantic’s ECOS program tackles South Florida’s environmental challenges
Angelo Galestro, or Cousin Angelo in front of a fountain in Mizner Park.
From Booms to Courtrooms: TikTok Star Cousin Angelo’s path toward breaking out of his comfort zone
Members of ASU at 2025 Mixer.
Florida Atlantic’s Asian Student Union prioritizes diversity as DEI programs are at stake
Cru members gathered at a Weekly Bible Study in General North on FAU's Boca Raton campus
Owls in spirit: Religious student organizations offer FAU students a safe place
Dalton Tice pictured wearing merch for his brand HEROSE, which aims to spread God’s love through acts of kindness.
Meet Dalton Tice: FAU alumnus and content creator after God’s heart
More in Top Stories
Students protesting against presidential finalist Adam Hasner on Feb 7.
FAU students protest the presidential forum of finalist Adam Hasner
FAU women’s basketball team huddled together in their home game versus North Texas.
Checking In: FAU women’s basketball conference halfway checkpoint
A headshot of FAU Presidential Search finalist John Volin. Photo courtesy of the University of Maine's Office of the President page.
FAU Presidential Finalist John Volin addresses academic freedom, technology at forums
Infielder Kiley Channel during FAU softball's media day.
Softball: Kiley Channell enters her second year as a must-watch player
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Letter to the Editor: Adam Hasner as problematic presidential candidate with history of anti-Muslim views
During the Open Forum for Staff, Donors and Community Members, Michael Hartline sat and listened to questions, responding to the crowd at the Majestic Palm Room in the Boca Raton's Student Union.
FAU finalist Michael Hartline pitches to be next president