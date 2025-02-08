FAU students protest the presidential forum of finalist Adam Hasner

On Feb. 7, Florida Atlantic University students gathered around Boca Raton’s Student Union to protest the presidential forum of Adam Hasner, one of the three finalists for the position of FAU President. The protest was organized mainly by the College Democrats at FAU, a student-run organization.

For hours, students who were both for and against Hasner let their voices be heard. The display featured signs, chanting and even the use of instruments such as drums and tambourines. It was a spectacle that placed a spotlight on FAU’s presidential search.

In the midst of the search for FAU’s eighth president, the Presidential Search Committee held three public forums, for university stakeholders to ask questions to one of the finalists, “The Honorable” Hasner.

The first and third forums, one for Faculty and the other for Staff, Donors and Community Members were held in the Majestic Palm Room adjacent to the Boca Raton’s Student Union which had more capacity. While the second forum was held for Students in the Palmetto Palm Room — only 28 occupants were allowed. While many students had to be turned away from attending.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Hasner earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland in 1991, where he joined Phi Delta Theta, and a Juris Doctor from Florida State University in 1995. Hasner was a member of the Florida House of Representatives from 2002 to 2010, and in 2012 he was named the Republican nominee for Florida’s 22nd congressional district.

In 2011, Hasner was quoted bragging about being called “the most partisan Republican in Tallahassee.” Since 2016, Hasner has been executive vice president for Public Policy at The GEO Group, a for-profit prison corporation.

While some students actively participated in the protest, others stood by, reflecting on the divisions within the campus community. Gabriel Sanchez, a senior studying communications at FAU, was one of the many bystanding students to witness the protest.

“We have some students divided,” Gabriel said. “There really is no reason for all of us to be divided. We all have a voice, but [you] can’t just be doing this.”

During the forum, Hasner was asked plenty of questions that challenged his previous engagements and past experiences. Specifically, students were concerned that Hasner, being a politician, is going to bring politics into the job if elected president.

Once all questions were asked, a student named Nicholas Ostheimer, a junior at FAU studying political science and a member of College Democrats at FAU, took the mic in the Open Forum for Staff, Donors and Community Members.

“The FAU student body needs a president, not a politician. We want a selection, not a coronation. You are here, not because you are a worthy finalist, but because of your allies in Tallahassee and on the Board of Governors. The FAU student body has one thing to say to you: ‘Goodbye, Adam Hasner,’” said Ostheimer.

In the statement, Ostheimer said the students used that forum as an opportunity to voice their concerns because, at the student’s forum nearly 100 were turned away after being held up by the FAU Police Department as the room met the capacity.

Following the questioning and the speech by Nicholas, students involved in the protest began to roar in applause and then walked out of the forum. Hasner responded to the demonstration, saying that he was disappointed in the students’ actions. However, he did express that he understands that the students are simply looking out for their school and doing what they believe is right.

“I do hope that if I am the next president of this university that we have the opportunity for constructive engagement and that we have an opportunity for a constructive dialogue,” Hasner said.

After the students left the forum, they began protesting outside the Majestic Palm Room near the sidewalk waiting for Hasner to exit the building.

Hasner commented that from 2002 to 2010, Florida Atlantic priorities were his priorities while in the Florida House of Representatives. He noted that he is honored to be the potential eighth president of FAU and wants to keep an open door while working together with the community.

“The most transformative achievement during my time in the legislature [was] securing the funding and approval to have the College of Medicine on our Boca Raton Campus,” said Hasner

Lauren Nadelbach, graduate teacher assistant at FAU, asked Hasner during the Faculty Open Forum why he didn’t advocate for all universities to avoid funding cuts from their programs, suggesting that this could prevent “cutthroat” practices.

“The universities do work together. We do, and I use the term co-opetition. In terms of working together even though we were competitors… I think the best way for us is to show where we have unique programs,” Hasner responded.

Another member of the public during the Open Forum for Faculty, brought up the concern of FAU not retaining students as dual enrollment students.

“If they’re coming through our own program through FAU High we need to do everything possible to keep them here,” said Hasner, noting that we needed to look into programs to retain students.

During the Open Forum for Students, Jasmine, a faculty member, questioned Hasner on how he would respond to those who doubt his ability to effectively protect students, support faculty and uphold the school’s traditions.

“The type of environment that we’re creating here, where we can have a conversation. Is the type of culture, type of environment I want to create every single day on this campus,” said Hasner

During the student forum, Shane Jacobs inquired about whether Hasner had any innovative ideas for enhancing Greek life at FAU, specifically through philanthropic or civil efforts.

“I think that is important is it helps to create the community and bring people together,” said Hasner.

The protest even gained the attention of Greek life on campus. FAU’s Phi Delta Theta, which Hasner is an alumnus of at the University of Maryland, also came out to show support.

Ryan Goodwin, the president of the fraternity, along with many of his brothers all stood in solidarity to support their brother.

“We’re here to support him and do what we can to help him get elected,” Ryan said. “Just spread the word that we’re out there to support him, and spread the word that our fraternity cares about the school and that we’re here to make a difference in the community.”

Hasner’s forum was the last scheduled out of the finalists, following Michael Hartline’s forum on Feb. 3 and John Volin’s on Feb. 6. The FAU’s Board of Trustees will conduct their final interviews with the finalists and then vote on which candidate is best-suited to be the next president of the university on Feb. 10.

