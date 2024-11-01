Florida’s Amendment 3: Legalizing marijuana and its possible impact on FAU

Florida will soon have the chance to decide on whether or not recreational marijuana should be legal, raising questions about how this will affect the FAU community.

After the Florida Supreme Court ruling on April 1, the state added a “Marijuana Initiative,” or Amendment 3, to the 2024 ballot. It’s unclear whether the amendment will impact Florida Atlantic University.

University Policy 1.6 prohibits all drugs on campus, including controlled substances and being under the influence, said Nicole Kogan, assistant dean and director of Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution at FAU.

“Possession or use of marijuana is not permitted on university property or at university-controlled events or programs,” Kogan said. “Should Policy 1.6 need to be updated to comply with a change in state or federal law, the university will make the appropriate revisions to our policy at that time.”

Marijuana, according to the United States Department of Justice’s Drug Enforcement Administration, is “a mind-altering (psychoactive) drug, produced by the Cannabis sativa plant.”

The amendment title, “Adult Personal Use of Marijuana,” under Article X Section 29, states that Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers will be required to acquire, manufacture and distribute marijuana. This will allow those who wish to purchase and obtain marijuana to do so without being required to show ownership of a medical card.

This initiative includes legalizing marijuana for those at least 21 years old to obtain up to three ounces and five grams of concentrate without a medical card. An adult would not be subject to criminal or civil liability under Florida law if legalized.

The amendment needs a 60% majority to pass.

A “yes” on Amendment 3 supports the legalization of marijuana for those 21 and older to possess up to three ounces. A “no” will oppose the legalization of adult use in Florida.

According to the Alcohol and Drug Institute, different strains of marijuana can improve or alter mental health. Marijuana lowers anxiety at a low dose but can heighten anxiety levels at a higher dose.

Gabriel Rouille, a junior communications major, plans to vote “no” on Amendment 3 as he has experienced schizophrenia and anxiety due to marijuana use.

Rouille believes that if the amendment passes, marijuana potentially could become more prevalent on campus.

“It could impact some people who have never done it. They see people smoking freely, and they think there’s nothing wrong with marijuana. And they smoke it, and it could happen to them what happened to me, or worse,” he said.

Rouille added that he used to smoke a lot of “weed,” he said, which caused him to suffer mentally. Regardless, his vote will not change as he believes that if passed, there will not be “enough protection for people like me.”

A student voting “yes” is Alexi Lambridis. Lambridis is a sophomore political science major and a member of the College Democrats, a liberal organization at FAU that organizes events to help students register to vote.

“By legalizing weed or decriminalizing weed, you’re taking laced weed with fentanyl and other chemicals off of the street,” he said.

Lambridis added that it could benefit the community by encouraging consumers to buy marijuana from dispensaries. He noted that the passing of Amendment 3 could reduce crime and decrease illegal purchases of uncertified marijuana.

“Due to my experience living on campus, I would say people bring weed into dorms super easily, even though it’s not legal here,” he said.

Lotta Moberg, founder and co-chief information officer of the cannabis company ViviFi Ventures, believes Amendment 3 will reduce crime. She argued that marijuana has no lasting impact on communities, making it unlikely to drive up crime rates.

“Cannabis has no effect on people in terms of becoming violent or aggressive… violence and crimes, I bet, will go down,” Moberg said.

In some states where marijuana is legal, crime rates have decreased. In Denver, the Cato Institute reported a 9% drop in violent crimes following the legalization.

Luzmarina Garcia, a political science professor at FAU, doesn’t foresee any change to the campus because she believes marijuana will be held to the same standard.

“The usage of cigarettes or alcohol consumption, I think marijuana will be treated similarly, if not more strictly,” Garcia said.

She added that FAU is a state institution and that if the amendment passes, the university will implement it on campus.

“Just like you expect students to be aware and professional during classes and school activities, I think we will have the same standards,” she said.

Garcia also believes the amendment can benefit those 21 and older.

“The idea is that the more policies you have regulating distribution and quality, I think it would benefit younger consumers,” she said. “That is helpful because, in that way, we know the kinds of effects there are and hopefully cause more research about the contents.”

This story is in the UP’s latest print issue, “Historic Election,” which can be found in the distribution boxes around the Boca Raton campus or in the Student Union room 214.

