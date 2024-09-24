‘USA is a land of opportunities’: Indian students find success and community at FAU

Florida Atlantic University is home to over 1,900 international students this fall semester, and more than 50% of this population is Indian students, according to Kelly Roy, the director of International Enrollment Services.

According to Roy, the international student market is constantly evolving because of technological advancements, career opportunities and economic conditions. She said Indian students apply to FAU for various reasons, including affordable tuition, high-quality academic programs and inclusivity.

Before attending FAU, Rutvikkumar Dave, an international graduate student studying artificial intelligence, shared he was initially drawn to the university’s diversity.

“I already was able to find so many things about international students coming to FAU,” Dave said. He added that the testimonials of other students motivated him to choose the school.

Mohit Vasishta, an incoming graduate student in computer science who is currently living in Vizag, India, said he applied to FAU because it’s an R2 doctoral research university. R2 universities allow students to engage in a wide range of hands-on graduate-level research programs.

“FAU being an R2 research-based university means it has state-of-the-art research labs which align with my interest of pursuing a Ph.D.,” Vasishta said.

In 2025, FAU will be transitioning to an R1 university, conducting very high research activity with more funding, programs, resources and faculty support.

Admission

The admission process for international students is slightly different from domestic students, Roy explained.

“They do have a few additional requirements, including submitting proof of English language proficiency and having their foreign transcript(s) evaluated to determine equivalency to U.S. study,” Roy said. “These students must also submit their applications earlier than in-country students so their documents can be reviewed and processed.”

Despite the extra requirements, some students find the process manageable with the help of the admissions team.

“The admissions department at FAU has been really helpful regarding any queries I had during my admission process,” Vasishta said, noting that she received calls from the university to assist her further.

Adjustment

Dave also described the challenges and rewards of navigating a different culture and academic environment. According to Dave, it requires both adaptability and resilience to thrive in a different country.

“The culture here is so different,” Dave said. “Later on, I realized I need to learn those new things so that I can cope with American culture.”

Dave shared that he struggled to speak English when he first arrived in the United States. However, by engaging in conversations with others, he gradually became fluent.

“I learned it the hard way,” he said.

Academics

In the United States, the upper-division school system offers students greater freedom in choosing their academic paths compared to India, Dave said.

“I like the American education system a lot better now because, in India, we are not given choices to select your own classes,” Dave said.

Roy then mentioned that most Indian students at FAU are pursuing graduate degrees to enhance their career experience and opportunities. The university offers over 100 graduate programs to support these ambitions.

“Indian students typically major in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) majors due to the employment benefits they receive as international students in the U.S. and demand in the job market in their home countries,” Roy said.

STEM programs offer international students a three-year Optional Training Program (OPT), allowing them to live and work legally in the U.S.

This focus on STEM fields not only opens up numerous career opportunities but also allows students to benefit from the guidance of professors and teaching assistants, Roy shared.

Jaya Sai Adithya, a graduate student in the computer and information sciences department, said that Professor Hari Kalva is one of the many faculty members who provides invaluable support to Indian students. An Indian himself, Professor Kalva serves as the chair of the Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS) department.

“Professor Hari Kalva, because he’s an Indian, can understand our problem way better than anyone else,” Adithya said. “He gives really great support for Indian students.”

Associations

Because many Indian students come to FAU without any relatives or friends in the area, building a community amongst each other is important, Dave says. Vasishta shares the same sentiments.

“I don’t have or know anyone in America,” said Vasishta. “This makes the journey more exciting as I can meet new people and expand my horizons.”

Adithya noted he experienced immense support and guidance from the FAU students and staff, particularly from the International Student Services (ISS) office “from the first day when we came here for the orientation day.”

Dave and Adithya work at ISS as graduate assistants. Dave assists staff members with foreign credential evaluations. Adithya deals with the event and program organization side of ISS.

“I really like working here at ISS. You get to learn something new every day,” Dave said.

According to Roy, many Indian students work on campus as research, teaching and graduate assistants. He added that others work in dining services, housing and campus recreation.

Roy said ISS offers immigration advising and assistance, along with multiple workshops and events throughout the year. These include orientation, pre-arrival webinars, the International Student Success Series, employment workshops and a graduation celebration.

ISS also provides an International Friends Program (IFP). According to Roy, the IFP “pairs new international students with current students in a peer mentoring model.”

“In addition to the mentoring piece, the IFP offers several social or team-building activities each semester and a new Global Ambassador Scholarship Program,” she said.

Adithya and Dave are also IFP mentors. They said the IFP is a way for international students to build connections with each other, share knowledge and explore the university as a whole.

“Everybody has their own journey, so it’s a give and take for both mentees and mentors,” Adithya shared.

Student-led organizations like the Indo Grooves, Indian Student Association and Student Engagement Association offer Indian students opportunities to connect and integrate Eastern traditions into campus life at FAU.

If there is an Indian holiday, these student organizations reserve a room and “celebrate that festival in the proper Indian way,” according to Dave.

“I think FAU is doing all it can do its best to support Indian student communities here,” Adithya said. “But, my opinion is students also have to go out of the class and open up some clubs.”

Adversities

Every student faces challenges during their academic journey. But for international students, Dave said finding housing upon arrival is a struggle.

“I think renting a place near FAU is very difficult,” Dave said. “It’s so costly.”

Dave explained that he was fortunate enough to stay with FAU alums before getting his own space.

After overcoming the initial obstacle of securing stable housing, many international students struggle with transportation to and from campus. According to Adithya, commuting can be challenging for most Indian students, noting that some lack access to a car and must rely on public transportation or FAU’s shuttle service.

Advantages

Adithya mentioned that the EECS department offers research grants that support students interested in conducting research, starting a business or pursuing entrepreneurial ventures.

Dave is assisting the federal government with a thesis research project that evaluates the performance of electrical vehicles in rural areas.

“I wouldn’t have gotten it anywhere else if I was not here at FAU at the right time,” Dave said.

Adithya noted that he chose FAU because it offers a peaceful environment.

“My bonus point is that it is quite close to the beach,” Adithya said.

Aspirations

According to Roy, many international students come to America intending to prepare themselves for the evolving workforce through different resources.

“[The] USA is a land of opportunities,” Adithya said. “I would like to grab the opportunities.”

Adithya wants to explore the prospects that America has to offer, potentially starting his own business.

After earning her master’s degree, Vasishta expressed a desire to pursue a Ph.D. and ultimately work for one of the top five tech companies.

“Down the line, I’m planning to go back to India, but I want to gain some technical work experience here,” Dave said.

Advice

Vasishta suggests that international students start networking with FAU students and alumni before moving to the U.S.

To fully experience the FAU community, Dave advised students to be open-minded and explore the environment around them.

This spirit of discovery resonates with Adithya, who emphasized the university’s quality.

“Being an Owl is an honor,” he said. “I couldn’t find one thing that FAU doesn’t have.”

Sephora Charles is a Staff Writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected]