Board of Trustees decides FAU will be home to a new Bezos Academy preschool

The preschool is scheduled to open in August 2022 and is responsible for all costs and operations of the Academy. Additionally, the Academy anticipates spending at least $1.5 million in renovations and improvements, subject to the university’s approval.

At their Feb. 1 meeting, the university’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved a 10-year facilities use agreement with Bezos Academy. Under this contract, the Academy will use FAU facilities for their tuition-free Montessori-inspired preschool, for children living below the federal poverty line.

The academy will offer year-round education, five days a week, for children 3-5 years old.

The preschool is scheduled to open in August 2022 and all costs and operations will be funded through Bezos’ Day 1 Academies Fund. Additionally, the Academy anticipates spending at least $1.5 million in renovations and improvements, subject to the university’s approval.

The Bezos Academy was started by founder and former CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos.

The preschool will be located at the former Karen A. Slattery Educational Research Center for Child Development at the Boca Raton Campus, adjacent to A.D. Henderson University School and FAU High School.

In a statement made on Feb. 2 by the Office of the President, John Kelly discussed how the university envisions a partnership between the academy and the College of Education. Under this partnership, he says FAU students and faculty would gain additional opportunities such as internships and field training.

According to the Board of Trustees, the Bezos Academy will admit new students through an annual lottery drawing. The Academy also will reserve 20% of other available slots to children whose parents or legal guardians are full-time university students, faculty and staff, and those who meet the low-income qualifications.

“In alignment with FAU’s goal to increase access to education, the Bezos Academy will provide all instruction, materials, supplies, activities, and operating expenses for the program at no expense to the families they serve,” Kelly said. “This includes multiple nutritious meals and healthy snacks provided to students throughout the day, also at no cost to their families,” Kelly stated.

There are currently 14 other Bezos Academy locations, but FAU is the second university in the nation and the first institution in Florida to host the school.

Nadia Gordon is a staff writer for the University Press. For more information on this article or others, you can reach Nadia at [email protected]