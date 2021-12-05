Men’s Basketball: Michael Forrest reaches 1,000-point milestone as Owls dominate North Florida 76-41

Forrest became the 14th Owl in program history to reach the milestone of 1,000 career points.

FAU men’s basketball (5-4) beat the University of North Florida Ospreys (2-8) 76-41 on Sunday afternoon in the Burrow at Abessinio Court. The dominating win marked the second home victory in a row for FAU, improving their home record to 5-3.

“That was the most competitive we have been for 40 minutes,” said head coach Dusty May. “A lot of kinks that we can work out, but I’m very proud of our effort today.”

Strong defense was the Owls’ key to success and they got started early. In the first half, UNF was held to about 41.4% from the field and 38.5% from three-point range. FAU was all over the defensive side of the court disrupting plays, forcing eight turnovers and only allowing 29 points in the first half.

“Every game coach challenges us to see how little points we can give up,” said junior guard Michael Forrest postgame. “We all buckled down and locked up, it was a good defensive day.”

It was also a good day for Forrest, who reached the milestone of 1,000 career points with 6:36 remaining in the first half. He became the 14th Owl in program history to achieve the accomplishment.

Already up 37-29 at halftime, FAU’s momentum rolled right into the second half. Sophomore guard Bryan Greenlee continued a nice offensive day with seven points in the second half to finish the game as the Owls’ leading scorer with 14 points, six rebounds, and four assists.

On the defensive side, FAU continued to play lockdown defense throughout the second half. The team only conceded 12 points—the least amount of points FAU has allowed in a half all season—leaving the score 76-41 at the end of regulation. The Owls ended the dominant win shooting 53.6% from the field and 40% from three-point range.

FAU now prepares to take on Palm Beach Atlantic for the last of its nine-game homestand on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. in the Burrow. The game will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

