FAU Football: Head coach Willie Taggart promotes Hines Ward to wide receivers coach

Following FAU’s loss to Old Dominion, which saw its receivers drop multiple key passes, head coach Willie Taggart announced that legendary NFL wide receiver Hines Ward would replace Joey Thomas as the team’s wide receivers head coach.

Taggart announced the change during Monday’s weekly press conference. “We gotta get better and it’s my job to make sure that we continue to move forward,” he said. “It’s something I thought would be best for us moving forward to help us.”

Ward played in 217 games across 14 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, being named a Pro Bowler four times. He finished his career amassing 1,000 receptions, over 12,000 receiving yards, and 85 touchdowns.

Ward was an offensive assistant for the New York Jets before FAU hired him in April 2021 as a special assistant to the head coach.

With his experience as a wide receiver, FAU hopes Ward can make a difference amongst its struggling receiving corps that put up only 187 yards against ODU.

“I think Hines will do great. I think he’ll be really good. Not only for our players but also in the staff room,” Taggart said. “His experience, his knowledge of the game, now that he can coach and be more involved, I think it will help us tremendously in every aspect.”

FAU will be on the road in Bowling Green, Ky. to face Western Kentucky at noon on Saturday, Nov. 20 in a homecoming for Taggart, who played his entire college career and got his coaching start there. The game will be broadcast on Stadium.

