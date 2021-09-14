Women’s basketball reveals 2021-22 calendar

Head coach Jennifer Sullivan will enter her first season at the helm for the Owls.

The FAU women’s basketball program announced on Tuesday afternoon its schedule for the 2021-22 season.

Head coach Jennifer Sullivan will enter her first season at the helm for the Owls after replacing former Owls coach Jim Jabir in the offseason.

FAU will start its season hosting two games against Palm Beach Atlantic on Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. and Bethune-Cookman on Nov. 14 at 2 p.m.

The Owls then head out to the road for the next two games, going to Coral Gables, Fla. to face the University of Miami on Nov. 18 and Jacksonville, Fla. to take on the University of North Florida on Nov. 21 at 9:30 a.m.

Following that has FAU hosting a Thanksgiving tournament. The team will first play Tulsa on Nov. 26 at noon and then Davidson on Nov. 27 at 2:30 p.m.

After the tournament, the Owls head out to Kennesaw, Ga. to encounter Kennesaw State University on Dec. 2, then to Boise, Idaho to take on Boise State University on Dec. 5, and lastly return home to face Florida Memorial on Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.

FAU will host another tournament a week before Christmas. The squad will play against Richmond on Dec. 19 at noon and Alabama A&M on Dec. 20 at 2:30 p.m. to conclude for winter break.

Returning from winter break will have the Owls start conference play at Charlotte, N.C. to take on the University of Charlotte on Dec. 30 and Norfolk, Va. to face Old Dominion to start the new year.

FAU will then host a three-game homestand, first encountering Marshall on Jan. 8 at 2 p.m., Middle Tennessee on Jan. 13 at 6 p.m., and the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) on Jan. 15 at 2 p.m.

The Owls’ next rendezvous will be at Bowling Green, Ky. to face Western Kentucky on Jan. 20. After that, they will head to Huntington, W.Va. to play Marshall on Jan. 22.

FAU will return home to take on the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) on Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. and the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) on Jan. 29 at 2 p.m.

Heading back on the road, the Owls will first travel to Ruston, La. to face Louisiana Tech on Feb. 3 and then to Hattiesburg, Miss. to play Southern Miss on Feb. 5.

Following a one-off home game against Western Kentucky on Feb. 10 at 6 p.m., FAU will go to Denton, Texas for an encounter against the University of North Texas on Feb. 17 and Murfreesboro, Tenn. to take on Middle Tennessee on Feb. 19.

The Owls will host a three-game homestand to end their time at home. The first will be against Old Dominion on Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. and the second will be against Charlotte on Feb. 26 at 2 p.m.

FAU’s last pair of conference games will be against in-state rival Florida International University, with the first being the home finale taking place on March 3 at 6 p.m. and the season finale occurring in Miami on March 5.

The Owls ended last season with a 11-11 record (8-8 C-USA) and reached the quarterfinals of the Conference USA tournament before losing 74-67 to UTEP.

Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.