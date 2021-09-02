Men’s basketball announces 2021-22 schedule

Head coach Dusty May will be entering his fourth year with the Owls.

The FAU men’s basketball program revealed on Thursday afternoon its schedule for the 2021-22 season.

Head coach Dusty May will be entering his fourth year with the Owls, having achieved consecutive winning seasons since being put at the helm in 2018.

FAU will begin its season on the road in Albuquerque, N.M, taking on the University of New Mexico on Nov. 10.

Following the season opener, the Owls will host a nine-game homestand in the Burrow, with the first trio of games being against Warner University on Nov. 13 at 4 p.m., the University of Miami on Nov. 16 at 7 p.m., and UT Martin on Nov. 19 at 6 p.m.

The next three home games has North Dakota visiting on Nov. 20 at 6 p.m., Troy University on Nov. 22 at 7 p.m., and James Madison University on Nov. 28 at 2 p.m.

FAU’s last three games for the homestand involve Stetson University on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m., the University of North Florida on Dec. 5 at 2 p.m., and Palm Beach Atlantic on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.

The Owls will head out to Richmond, Va. to face VCU on Dec. 15. The next game has them returning home to take on Florida Tech University on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m., and the last game against non-conference opponents for FAU is at High Point, N.C. against High Point University on Dec. 21.

FAU will begin conference play for its first two games at home. The first will be against Charlotte on Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. and the second will be Old Dominion at 4 p.m. to start the new year.

The Owls will then have a three-game road trip, first going to Huntington, W.Va. to take on Marshall on Jan. 8. After that, they head to Murfreesboro, Tenn. to face Middle Tennessee on Jan. 13 and Birmingham, Ala. to go against UAB on Jan. 15.

FAU returns home for another pair of home games, taking on Western Kentucky on Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. and Marshall on Jan. 22 at 4 p.m.

The Owls’ next destination is Texas, as they first encounter UTEP in El Paso on Jan. 27 and then UTSA in San Antonio on Jan. 29.

FAU’s next pair of home games has them facing Louisiana Tech on Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. and Southern Miss on Feb. 5 at 4 p.m.

After a one-game trip to Bowling Green, Ky. to take on Western Kentucky on Feb. 10, the Owls come back home to match up with North Texas on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. and Middle Tennessee on Feb. 19 at 4 p.m.

The Owls will have three consecutive away games to end their time on the road. The first will be at Norfolk, Va. against Old Dominion on Feb. 24 and the second will be at Charlotte, N.C. against the 49ers on Feb. 26.

FAU’s last pair of conference games will be against in-state rival Florida International University, with the first being the road finale taking place in Miami on March 3 and the season finale occurring on March 5 at 4 p.m.

The Owls ended last season with a 13-10 record (7-5 C-USA) and reached the quarterfinals of the C-USA Tournament before losing 75-69 to Louisiana Tech.

Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.