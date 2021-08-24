FAU Football: “A lot” of the players are vaccinated, head coach Willie Taggart says

In a press conference call via Webex on Monday afternoon, Taggart stated that “a lot” of the players have been vaccinated so far in the leadup to the season.

As the 2021 football season approaches, teams around the state of Florida have focused their efforts getting their athletes vaccinated prior to the start of the season.

In a press conference call via Webex on Aug. 23, FAU football head coach Willie Taggart stated that “a lot” of players have been vaccinated in the leadup to the season.

While he did not provide a specific number or percentage of vaccinations within the team, he said that they have a team that wants to play this year, considering they went 5-4 and had five games canceled last year due to COVID-19.

“We have guys that are ready to play, ready to go,” Taggart said. “I’m proud of those guys and happy for them to be looking after themselves and each other. Hopefully, we get 100% here.”

Florida State University (FSU) and the University of Miami (UM) are getting closer to a vaccination rate of 85%, and the University of Florida’s (UF) rate has been increasing since Aug. 13.

FAU begins its season on the road in Gainesville, Fla. to face the Florida Gators on Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m. It will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.