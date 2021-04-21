FAU Football: Hines Ward to join coaching staff

Ward is expected to join the team in an off-field coaching role.

FAU football received a boost in their coaching staff Tuesday afternoon as they acquired ex-NFL star Hines Ward.

First reported by The Owl’s Nest, Ward is expected to join the team in an off-field coaching role.

Ward played his entire playing career with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1998 to 2011 as a wide receiver, won two Super Bowls in 2005 and 2008, earned the Super Bowl MVP (2005), and participated in the Pro Bowl four times. He finished his playing career as the team’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yardage and touchdown receptions.

Eight years after retiring, Ward joined the coaching ranks in 2019 as an offensive assistant for the New York Jets. He stayed with them until he departed in 2020.

Connections Ward has with the program are David Kelly, Joey Thomas, and Michael Johnson Sr.

Kelly, who is currently the director of player personnel, was the running backs coach for the University of Georgia in 1994 and 1995 seasons, where Ward played his college career from 1994 to 1998.

Like Ward, Thomas and Johnson Sr. both have experience in the NFL. Thomas, currently the receivers coach, played in the league from 2004 to 2010 as a cornerback. Johnson Sr., now the offensive coordinator, spent seven years (2000-2007) as an offensive assistant for the Atlanta Falcons, the-then San Diego Chargers, and the Baltimore Ravens.

Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.