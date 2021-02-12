Women’s Basketball: Owls cruise to a 72-59 victory over UTSA

Iggy Allen recorded her sixth double-double of the season in Friday’s win over the Roadrunners.

Alexa Zaph (pictured red, #34) had 11 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in Friday’s win over UTSA. Photo by Alex Liscio.

FAU women’s basketball (5-8, 3-6 C-USA) continued its winning ways Friday afternoon in the Burrow, as the team beat the University of Texas at San Antonio (2-16, 0-13 C-USA) 72-59.

The Owls played great defense to start the game, allowing only 11 points from UTSA. The Roadrunners struggled to make their shots, shooting 5-20 from the field in the first quarter.

Sophomore guard Alexa Zaph was the leading scorer for the Owls after the opening quarter with six points. FAU went 8-16 shooting overall, including making four out of its seven three-point attempts.

The second quarter would come as a wake-up call for the Roadrunners. They made an attempt to keep the game close throughout the quarter.

Due to UTSA’s defensive efforts, FAU struggled shooting the ball to end the first half. The team shot 3-18 from the field in the second quarter, resulting in only 13 points for the Owls.

Momentum stayed in the Owls’ favor in the third quarter. They outscored UTSA 20-15 in the quarter, shooting 9-21 from the field while limiting the Roadrunners to a 28.6 field-goal percentage.

The fourth quarter was all but close. After FAU stretched its lead to 15 for a good chunk of the quarter, it was too late for UTSA to get back in the game.

Graduate transfer guard Iggy Allen led the way for the Owls once again, having her sixth double-double of the season. She finished with a game-high 23 points, 16 rebounds, and two steals. Redshirt sophomore forward Janeta Rozentale also had a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Zaph turned in 11 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.

UTSA’s highest scorer in this game was sophomore guard Mikayla Woods with 14 points. After sophomore guard Emilie Baek and junior forward Yuliyana Valcheva both scored 13 points each, nobody on the Roadrunners scored more than eight.

The Owls will play their next game against UTSA in the Burrow on Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. It will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.