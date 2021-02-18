FAU Basketball: Games against UTEP pushed back to Sunday and Monday due to weather issues

Weather issues in Texas caused the games for FAU men’s and women’s basketball to be pushed back to Feb. 21 and 22.

FAU men’s and women’s basketball had their games against the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) pushed back to Feb. 21 and 22 due to weather issues in Texas.

According to FAU Athletics, the games were delayed due to “weather-related travel issues for the Miners.”

Men’s basketball (8-9, 3-5 C-USA) will host its games against the Miners in the Burrow on Feb. 21 at 5 p.m. and Feb. 22 and 6 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN+.

The Lady Owls (6-8, 4-6 C-USA) will have their road games against UTEP on Feb. 21 at 4 p.m. and Feb. 22 at 9 p.m. The games will air on C-USA TV.

