FAU+Athletics+announces+2021+schedule+for+Baseball

After having their 2020 season cut short due to COVID-19, the Owls will begin its season at the University of Central Florida on Feb. 19 at 6 p.m.

FAU Athletics has announced the 2021 schedule for the baseball team Monday evening. This comes after the 2020 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Head coach John McCormack in a press release via FAU Athletics said he is looking forward to getting the team back on the field and playing.

“It’s [a] similar type of schedule in terms of RPI [rating percentage index], we’re in good shape there,” McCormack said. “I think it’s a really competitive schedule, and we’re going to have to be ready to go on February 19th.”

The Owls will have their first game at the University of Central Florida (UCF) on Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. The next two games against the Knights will be back at FAU on Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. and Feb. 21 at 1 p.m.

After one stop to Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) on Feb. 23 at 6 p.m., FAU will host its first triple-header of the season against Seton Hall on Feb. 26 at 6:30 p.m., Feb. 27 at 4 p.m., and Feb. 28 at noon.

Gainesville will be where the Owls will go next, as they take on the Florida Gators on March 3 at 6 p.m. After that, FAU will play a home-and-away triple-header against FGCU on March 5 and 6 at 5 p.m., and the 7th at 2 p.m.

Getting past the Miami Hurricanes on March 9 at 6 p.m, the Owls will host another triple-header against the Indiana State Sycamores on March 11 and 12 at 6:30 p.m., and the 13 at 1 p.m.

After playing its last game against UCF on March 16 at 6 p.m, FAU will head to Tampa for a triple-header against the University of South Florida (USF). The games will start on March 19 at 7 p.m., March 20 at 6 p.m., and March 21 at 1 p.m.

The Owls will host its only game against the Hurricanes on March 23 at 6:30 p.m.

Conference play for the Owls will begin on March 26, as they host a triple-header against the Marshall Thundering Herd at 5 p.m. The next two games will be on the 27th at 2 p.m. and the 28th at noon.

FAU will head to North Carolina to face the Charlotte 49ers from April 2-4. Start times have yet to be determined for the triple-header.

Old Dominion will be next on the Owls’ list, as they will host the Monarchs on Apr. 9 at 5 p.m., April 10 at 2 p.m., and April 11 at noon.

FAU will then travel to Birmingham, Ala. to face the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). The games will begin on April 16 at 7 p.m., the 17th at 2 p.m., and the 18th at 12:30 p.m.

The Owls will face the Florida International Panthers for six consecutive games from April 23 to May 2. Three games will be at Miami, and the last three will be at Boca Raton.

FAU will have its last triple-header on the road against Western Kentucky from May 7-9. Start times have yet to be determined for the triple-header.

The final triple-header of the season for the Owls will be at home against Southern Miss. The games will start on May 14 at 5 p.m., the 15th at 2 p.m., and the 16th at noon.

FAU will have its season end on May 18 against the Hurricanes at 6 p.m.

“The way we’re scheduling games, to stay out of hotels, is going to be unique,” McCormack said. “Fans are going to have to really pay attention to the schedule to make sure they get to the games (with the split series), but it’s going to be nice to just be back playing.”

Before the 2020 season was cut short, FAU went 10-6 after 16 games, getting all 10 of its wins at home.

