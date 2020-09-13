Highlighting the 15 FAU football players currently in the NFL

FAU football alums Devin Singletary, Harrison Bryant and 13 others appear on the opening week rosters in the NFL.

TE Harrison Bryant was productive with the Owls, now he's looking to bring that consistency with the Cleveland Browns. Photo by Alex Liscio.

Most NFL teams will begin their seasons today and that means another round of former FAU football players will look to make a name for themselves in the big leagues.

A total of 15 former Owls are currently in the NFL.

Here is the breakdown of each active player:

Azeez Al-Shaair, Position: Linebacker, Current Team: San Francisco 49ers, Years at FAU: 2015-2018

Al-Shaair is entering his second season in the NFL. Last season, he played in 15 games for the 49ers as an undrafted free agent rookie, starting in four of them. He recorded 18 total tackles (11 solo).

Harrison Bryant, Position: Tight End, Current Team: Cleveland Browns, Years at FAU: 2016-2019

Bryant was picked in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Browns. Last season, at FAU, he played in 13 games and recorded 65 receptions, 1004 yards, and seven touchdowns. Bryant also won the John Mackey Award, an award given to the nation’s best tight end. Bryant starts the season backing up Austin Hooper on the Browns depth chart.

Trevon Coley, Position: Defensive Lineman, Current Team: Arizona Cardinals, Years at FAU: 2012-2015

Coley is entering his fourth season in the NFL, and his first with the Cardinals. He has played in 38 games, recording 86 total tackles (44 solo) and 2.5 sacks in his career. Coley also spent time with the Ravens, Washington, the Browns, and the Colts.

John Franklin III, Position: Wide Receiver, Current Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Years at FAU: 2017

Franklin is entering his third season in the NFL, and his second with the Buccaneers. Last season, he played in one game, rushing for 11 yards on one carry. Franklin also spent time with the Bears.

Trey Hendrickson, Position: Defensive Lineman, Current Team: New Orleans Saints, Years at FAU: 2013-2016

Hendrickson was a third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and is entering his fourth season in the league. He has played in 30 games, recording 40 total tackles (25 solo), and 6.5 sacks in his career.

Gregory “Buddy” Howell, Position: Running Back, Current Team: Houston Texans, Years at FAU: 2014-2017

Howell is entering his third season in the NFL. He has played in 32 games, recording five rushes for 10 yards over his career. Howell also spent time with the Dolphins in 2018 before being waived during roster cuts.

Greg Joseph, Position: Kicker, Current Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Years at FAU: 2013-2017

Joseph is entering his third season in the NFL, and his first with the Buccaneers. He has played in 16 games, making 17/20 field goals for an 85% conversion rate in his career. Joseph also spent time with the Dolphins, Browns, Panthers, and Titans.

Cre’Von LeBlanc, Position: Defensive Back, Current Team: Philadelphia Eagles, Years at FAU: 2012-2015

LeBlanc is entering his fifth season in the NFL, and his third with the Eagles. He has played in 43 games, recording 96 total tackles (83 solo) and two interceptions in his career. LeBlanc also spent time with the Patriots, Bears, and Lions.

Herb Miller, Position: Defensive Back, Current Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Years at FAU: 2015-2018

Miller is entering his second season and his first with the Buccaneers. He has also spent time with the Chiefs but did not play a game for them.

Sharrod Neasman, Position: Defensive Back, Current Team: Atlanta Falcons, Years at FAU: 2012-2015

Neasman is entering his fifth season in the NFL. He has played in 41 games and made 53 total tackles (37 solo) in his career. Neasman also spent time with the Saints.

James Pierre, Position: Defensive Back, Current Team: Pittsburgh Steelers, Years at FAU: 2017-2019

Pierre signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft. Last season, for the Owls, he played in 13 games and recorded 43 total tackles (30 solo) and three interceptions. Pierre starts the season backing up Joe Haden in the Steelers cornerback rotation.

Devin Singletary, Position: Running Back, Current Team: Buffalo Bills, Years at FAU: 2016-2018

Singletary was a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and is entering his second season in the league. Last season, he played in 12 games, starting eight of them, and recorded 775 rushing yards on 151 carries to go along with four total touchdowns. Singletary is the highest-drafted FAU player actively playing in the NFL.

Rashad Smith, Position: Linebacker, Current Team: Chicago Bears, Years at FAU: 2016-2019

Smith signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft. Last season, at FAU, he played in 12 games, recorded 96 total tackles (55 solo), 3.5 sacks. three interceptions, and a forced fumble. Smith starts the season on the Bears practice squad.

Adarius Taylor, Position: Linebacker, Current Team: Carolina Panthers, Years at FAU: 2012-2013

Taylor is entering his seventh season in the NFL, and his third with the Panthers. He has played in 75 games, recording 121 total tackles (83 solo), two sacks, three forced fumbles, and an interception over his career. Taylor has also spent time with the Buccaneers and Browns.

Kerrith Whyte Jr., Position: Running Back, Current Team: Detroit Lions, Years at FAU: 2015-2018

Whyte was a seventh-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and is entering his second season in the league. Last season, he played in 6 games for the Steelers, recording 122 rushing yards on 24 carries. He also spent time with the Bears.

Trey Avant is a contributing writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @TreyAvant3.